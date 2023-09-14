News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » ODI Retirement: How Stokes Fooled The Media

ODI Retirement: How Stokes Fooled The Media

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 14, 2023 11:28 IST
Ben Stokes

IMAGE: Ben Stokes has amassed 3,159 runs at an impressive average of 40.50. Photograph: ECB/X
 

Ben Stokes' decision to return to ODI cricket took many by surprise as he had initially announced his retirement from the format.

In a post-match interview after he smashed 182 from 124 balls on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, Stokes candidly admitted to misleading the media about his intentions, stating, 'I knew that I'd be playing in these games and potentially in the World Cup then when I said that, but it was just the easiest thing to say that and put you (the media) off the radar.'

Ben Stokes

IMAGE: In the third ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, Stokes smashed an astonishing 182 runs from just 124 balls. Photograph: ECB/X

Stokes stunned cricket enthusiasts with his blistering 182 off just 124 balls. This included 15 boundaries and nine sixes, all delivered at a remarkable strike rate of over 146.

Stokesy surpassed the previous highest individual score by an England player in ODIs -- Jason Roy's 180 against Australia in 2018.

In 108 ODIs, Stokesy has accumulated 3,159 runs at an average of 40.50, highlighting his ability to deliver in high-pressure situations. His record includes four centuries and 22 half-centuries in 93 innings.

As the English player with the highest individual ODI score and a newfound clarity of purpose, Stokes is undoubtedly the player to keep a close eye on in World Cup 2023.

REDIFF CRICKET
