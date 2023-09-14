Iyer vs Rahul: Middle-order showdown you can't miss

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer engaged in light batting practice, signalling a positive step towards his full recovery. Photograph: BCCI/X

Shreyas Iyer made a welcome return to the Team India camp during an optional practice session ahead of their crucial Asia Cup Super Four encounter against Bangladesh.

Iyer had been sidelined due to a back spasm, missing out on India's previous Super Four clashes.

Iyer had featured prominently in India's Group Stage matches against arch-rivals Pakistan and Nepal, contributing 14 runs against Pakistan.

However, the untimely back issue forced him to sit out of the Super Four contests against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, both of which India won convincingly. In his absence, KL Rahul had stepped in admirably, notching up a century against Pakistan and a valuable 39 against Sri Lanka.

During the optional practice session, Iyer engaged in light batting practice, signalling a positive step towards his full recovery. His reputation for consistency, skillful handling of spin bowlers, and adept strike rotation have solidified his position in India's middle-order.

His return bodes well for India, not only in the ongoing Asia Cup but also in their preparations for the ICC Cricket World Cup, set to be hosted in India from October 5 onwards.

As India prepares to face Bangladesh in their Super Four clash, they currently lead the table with two wins and four points. In contrast, Bangladesh finds itself at the bottom, having suffered defeat in both matches and now playing for pride in the upcoming contest.