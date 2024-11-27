Why Delhi Capitals Lost Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Parth Jinda admitted that the split had been ‘devastating’ for him personally. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals (DC) co-owner Parth Jindal stated that the franchise's split with star India wicketkeeper-batter and marquee player Rishabh Pant was due to differences in "philosophies" regarding franchise management, and had nothing to do with financial issues.

Pant became the most expensive player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history when Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) purchased him for a staggering Rs27 crore during the IPL mega auction held in Jeddah on Sunday.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo about Rishabh's departure, Parth said, "It was just a different philosophy of how he wanted the franchise to operate and how we--the owners--wanted the franchise to operate. That is what caused it. It has nothing to do with money. Money has never been an issue for Rishabh, and money's never been an issue for us. I guess the three of us (Kiran Grandhi, Jindal, and Pant) were on different wavelengths. He took a call at the end of it. We tried everything, but he decided eventually that it was time to move on."

Parth admitted that the split had been "devastating" for him personally.

"I love the boy like my own brother. He took a call at the end of the day. We tried our best. He made the decision, and we have to respect it," he added.

Parth clarified that leadership was not a contentious issue leading to Pant's departure, though the wicketkeeper-batter has aspirations of captaining India someday.

"We gave him some feedback regarding leadership. We suggested ways he could improve, but we were quite clear about his ambitions. We know where he wants to go. He has made it amply clear that his dream and desire is to captain India, and that starts with captaining an IPL team," he concluded.