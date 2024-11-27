Unexpected Buys At The IPL Auction

Unfancied Indian bowlers hit pay dirt at the IPL auction in Jeddah across November 24 and November 25. But some players were hired at a price way below their real value.

Here are players bought at unexpected price tags...

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Rs 10.75 crore/Rs 107.5 million to Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

Out of national reckoning for more than two years and considered past his prime, Bhuvi's experience was in demand among the IPL franchises on Day 2 of the auction.

At a base price of Rs 2 crore (Rs 20 million), he was bought by RCB for Rs 10.75 crore and was among the biggest buys on Day 2.

There was intense bidding from Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. LSG bid Rs 10 crore (Rs 100 million) for the veteran. There was some more back and forth before RCB swooped in late and got their man.

Bhuvneshwar, who will be 35 before the start of IPL 2025, has 300 wickets from 287 career T20 games and an economy rate of less than eight.

The swing king has 181 IPL wickets and will be raring to go at the franchise where it all began for him in 2009.

Deepak Chahar (Rs 9.25 crore/Rs 92.5 million to Mumbai Indians)

Injury-prone Chahar was one sure surprise pick.

At a base price of Rs 2 crore, Chahar was hotly contested for by Mumbai and Punjab. MI and PBKS kept raising their bids until MI went up to Rs 7.75 crore (Rs 77.5 million) to sign the bowler. Punjab backed out and that saw CSK get into the fray.

Despite having a purse of Rs 12 crore (Rs 120 million) remaining, CSK bid Rs 8 crore (Rs 80 million) in an attempt to bring back the bowler and went up to Rs 9 crore (Rs 90 million). MI raised the paddle to Rs 9.25 crore and got their man.

The pace bowler has been blighted by injuries but his 57 wickets in the IPL Powerplay, second only to Trent Boult (now his MI team-mate) makes him a good buy.

Chahar expressed confidence in his fitness. 'After the last IPL season, I went to the UK for training. I was training with a big football club there. Then, I came back and played five Ranji Trophy matches, bowling about 150 overs.

'Now, I'm playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. So, I've been playing cricket regularly since the past six months, and I've been training well,' he said.

'I hope to do well with both bat and ball, and contribute to MI's win. Wankhede has a seaming track, and in my past performances I've done well there. So, I'll be looking to continue doing well for my team,' Chahar added.

Glenn Maxwell (Rs 4.20 crore/Rs 42 million to Punjab Kings)

Call it undervaluation, but procuring big-hitting Glenn Maxwell is one smart buy from Punjab.

The all-rounder didn't attract interest from any franchise initially, but once SunRisers Hyderabad made the opening bid, Punjab jumped in bidding at Rs 2.20 crore (Rs 22 million).

At Rs 2.80 crore (Rs 28 million), CSK joined in, followed by PBKS raising it to Rs 3 crore (Rs 30 million). There was a lot of paddle raising between the two franchises and CSK pushed it to Rs 4 crore (Rs 40 million). After some intense discussions at both tables, PBKS secured Maxwell for Rs 4.20 crore.

Maxwell didn't find the love from Royal Challengers Bengaluru who refused to use the RTM at the auction table.

The Big Show was bought by Punjab Kings for a lowly price, bringing him back to his previous club, only this time he will have Ricky Ponting's tactical brain helping PBKS lift that elusive title.

Sam Curran (Rs 2.40 crore/Rs 24 million to Chennai Super Kings)

The all-rounder's stock has fallen and how!



Curran made a surprising return to CSK. Once the most expensive buy at an IPL auction, Curran was picked at a reduced price of Rs 2.40 crore.

After being bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 18.5 crore (Rs 185 million) in 2023, Curran's value saw a drastic fall 87%. He played for Punjab from 2019 and captained the franchise in 2024 but has been off the boil. The Englishman struggled for runs and wickets at Punjab.

At the auction, Punjab and CSK duelled at the auction table and finally CSK got their man with Punjab refusing to exercise the RTM card to buy back his services.

Curran has been in good form in The Hundred and other franchise tournaments this year, a blessing indeed for CSK.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Rs 1.10 crore/Rs 11 million to Rajasthan Royals)

The 13 year old was the youngest in the auction pool and made history by becoming the youngest ever to be sold at an IPL auction. There are now murmurs that Vaibhav is older than his stated age.

A stupendous performance for India U19, where he scored a 58-ball century against Australia, raised Vaibhav's profile.

The teenager may not play any matches in IPL 2025 but under Coach Rahul Dravid and Batting Coach Vikram Rathore's able guidance he will be moulded into a fine cricketer, IPL or otherwise.

Mohit Sharma (Rs 2.20 crore/Rs 22 million to Delhi Capitals)

An IPL debutant in 2013, the veteran pacer who has been signficant for Gujarat Titans the last two seasons was picked up by Delhi Capitals.

In the 2023 season, the 36 year old almost single-handedly guided his team to the final with a five wicket haul.

With 132 wickets from 112 IPL matches, his price tag does not do justice for what he brings to the table.

Washington Sundar (Rs 3.20 crore/Rs 32 million to Gujarat Titans)

The Titans acquired all-rounder Washington Sundar for a throwaway price.

The versatile all-rounder is set to bolster the Titans' spin department and provide some fireworks with the bat when need be.

Washi was overlooked by his former team Sunrisers Hyderabad but will now aim to continue his strong performances at his new franchise as he is enjoying good form.

He has been on a wicket-taking roll in Test cricket and the confidence that will give him could come in handy once the IPL is upon us.

Mukesh Kumar (Rs 8 crore/Rs 80 million to Delhi Capitals)

A bowler who was going to attract hot bids and just that happened.

There was a intense bidding from Delhi and Punjab with the latter raising its final bid to Rs 6.5 crore (Rs 65 million). DC enabled the RTM card to which PBKS raised the bid to Rs 8 crore. DC matched the bid to bring the player back home.

A wicket-taking bowler, Mukesh's exploits are well known in red ball cricket but can be equally effective in white ball cricket. In IPL 2024, in 10 matches he picked 17 wickets at an average of 28.92 and an economy of 10.44. He has 20 wickets from 17 T20Is so far, making him a major asset in the dug out.

Arshad Khan (Rs 1.30 crore/Rs 13 million to Gujarat Titans)

The 26 year old, who played for Lucknow Super Giants in 2024, is a fine all-rounder.

And so there was an initial bidding war between Delhi and Punjab. Punjab pulled out from the race after a while.

GT then swooped in and bid for the player, his price going up to Rs 75 lakh (Rs 7.5 million). DC raised its bid to Rs 90 lakh (Rs 9 million). GT went up to Rs 95 lakh (Rs 9.5 million). DC raised the paddle to Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million). GT raised its bid to Rs 1.10 crore (Rs 11 million). DC not interested. Punjab came back into the fray and bid Rs 1.20 crore (Rs 12 million). GT had the final word and their man for Rs 1.30 crore.

The pace bowling all-rounder took only one wicket in 4 matches last season for LSG. With te bat he hammered a 50 and boasts a strike rate of 154. LSG Coach Justin Langer said of him: 'Arshad Khan is a very, very, good cricketer. He swung the ball early, he is a good fieldsman and to be able to bat like that, he is a very good package. Particularly with his bowling, he can be a real handful and a very good all-round cricketer.'