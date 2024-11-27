News
Home  » Cricket » Unsold in IPL auction, Gujarat's Urvil hits fastest century by an Indian in T20s!

Unsold in IPL auction, Gujarat's Urvil hits fastest century by an Indian in T20s!

Source: PTI
November 27, 2024 12:42 IST
Urvil Patel

IMAGE: Gujarat's wicketkeeper-batter Urvil Patel smashed a century in just 28 balls against Tripura in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Indore on Wednesday. Photograph: Urvil Patel/Instagram

Gujarat's wicketkeeper-batter Urvil Patel slammed the fastest T20 century by an Indian during his team's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Tripura in Indore on Wednesday, reaching the three-figure mark in just 28 balls.

This comes exactly a year after he smashed the second-fastest hundred by an Indian in List-A cricket.

The 26-year-old Urvil bettered Rishabh Pant's record for the fastest T20 hundred by an Indian. The India wicket-keeper had blazed away to a 32-ball century against Himachal Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2018.

Urvil's ton is the second-fastest in T20 cricket, only behind Estonia's Sahil Chauhan, whose hundred against Cyprus came in 27

balls.

Opening the innings, Urvil struck seven fours and 12 sixes on his way to an unbeaten 113 off a mere 35 balls, as Gujarat completed a chase of 156 in 10.2 overs.

 

Earlier in the week, Urvil, who was part of Gujarat Titans in 2023, had gone unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Exactly on this day last year, after being released by Gujarat Titans, Urvil scored an unbeaten 41-ball 100 for Gujarat in their Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Arunachal Pradesh in Chandigarh.

Urvil's century was the second-fastest by an Indian batter in List A cricket.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
