Rohit Caught In Viral Video Controversy

Rohit Caught In Viral Video Controversy

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 04, 2025 09:54 IST
April 04, 2025 09:54 IST

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: The video was intended to highlight a warm moment between Rohit and Rishabh Pant. Photograph and video: Mumbai Indians/X
 

Rohit Sharma finds himself in the eye of a social media storm.

A short video posted by Mumbai Indians ahead of Friday's IPL 2025 game against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana stadium in Lucknow has revived memories of a similar incident that caused a stir last season.

The six-second clip was intended to highlight a warm moment between Rohit and LSG skipper Rishabh Pant. However, it was the opening seconds of the clip that caught fans off guard.

Rohit is seen in conversation with former MI coach and current LSG Mentor Zaheer Khan, saying, 'Jo jab karna tha maine kiya barabar se, ab mere ko kuch karne ki zarurat nahi hai (Whatever had to be done, I did properly. Now, I don't need to do anything).'

 

The cryptic nature of the remarks immediately set social media abuzz, with fans speculating that Rohit had 'got exposed again'.

The phrase, interpreted by many as a veiled reference to internal matters within the MI camp, reminded fans of a similar controversy last year. Back then, a viral video showed Rohit in a pre-match chat with Abhishek Nayar, then KKR's assistant coach.

Rohit was allegedly heard commenting about behind-the-scenes changes within the Mumbai Indians, which led to widespread scrutiny. That clip was subsequently taken down by KKR's social media team.

With this latest video reigniting debate, another controversy may be looming over the MI stalwart.

REDIFF CRICKET
Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

