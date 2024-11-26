IPL Auction: 10 Most Expensive Players

The IPL 2025 auction was a spectacle of astronomical bids and shattered records.

While Shreyas Iyer's unexpected rise to the Rs 26.75 crore (Rs 267.5 million) mark set the tone, it was Rishabh Pant who truly ignited auction frenzy.

The anticipation surrounding Pant at the auction was palpable, even during the Perth Test.

And when Pant's name was called, the auction room erupted. A fierce bidding war ensued, pushing the price beyond all expectations. Pant was finally acquired by the Lucknow Super Giants for a staggering Rs 27 crore (Rs 270 million), making him the most expensive player in IPL history.

Punjab Kings further bolstered their squad by acquiring Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal, both for Rs 18 crore (Rs 180 million).

The Kolkata Knight Riders retained their faith in Venkatesh Iyer, signing the all-rounder for a hefty Rs 23.75 crore (Rs 237.5 million).

As at previous mega auctions, Indian players dominated the bidding, with three players commanding prices over Rs 20 crore (Rs 200 million) and two others fetching Rs 18 crore (Rs 180 million) each.

The 10 most expensive players at the IPL 2025 auction:

Rishabh Pant: Rs 27 crore (Rs 270 million) (Lucknow Super Giants)

Pant will don the LSG jersey in IPL 2025, becoming the league's highest paid player ever.

Despite the Delhi Capitals' attempt to retain him using the Right to Match card, LSG's final bid proved too expensive for DC. With a stellar IPL career spanning 111 matches and 3,284 runs, Pant is poised to bolster LSG's batting line-up in the coming season.

Shreyas Iyer: Rs 26.75 crore (Rs 267.5 million) (Punjab Kings)

Fresh off his IPL 2024 title win with Kolkata Knight Riders, Iyer has made a significant move to the Punjab Kings.

With a proven track record of 3,127 runs in 116 IPL matches, Iyer is expected to not only contribute significantly to PBKS's batting line-up but also take on the leadership role in the coming season.

Venkatesh Iyer: Rs 23.75 crore (Rs 237.5 million) (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Venky has been a valuable asset for KKR since his debut in 2021. In the 2024 season, he amassed 1,326 runs in 51 matches, showcasing his batting prowess.

Arshdeep Singh: Rs 18 crore (Rs 180 million) (Punjab Kings)

Punjab retained Arshdeep, exercising its Right to Match card.

Arshdeep, who has been a revelation in recent times, especially in the Indian T20I setup, has consistently impressed with his precise bowling and ability to take crucial wickets. With 76 wickets in 65 IPL matches, he is one of the most promising young bowlers in the league.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Rs 18 crore (Rs 180 million)(Punjab Kings)

Chahal is the IPL's all-time leading wicket-taker.

Punjab, armed with a hefty auction purse, secured Chahal after an intense bidding battle with Sunrisers Hyderabad, LSG and Chennai Super Kings.

Chahal had been sold for Rs 6.5 crore (Rs 65 million) to Rajasthan Royals in 2022.

Jos Buttler: Rs 15.75 crore (Rs 157.5 million) (Gujarat Titans)

England's white-ball captain and one of the most dynamic T20 players, who was not retained by the Rajasthan Royals, will now bring his top game to the Gujarat Titans.

The 34 year old has scored 3,582 runs in 107 IPL matches.

His outstanding performance in the 2022 season, where he won the Orange Cap, cemented his reputation as one of the most dangerous batters in the T20 game.

K L Rahul: Rs 14 crore (Rs 140 million) (Delhi Capitals)

The 32-year-old former PBKS and LSG captain boasts an impressive IPL record with 4,683 runs in 132 matches.

Rahul is widely expected to captain Delhi as they aim to make a strong impact in IPL 2025.

Trent Boult: Rs 12.50 crore (Rs 125 million) (Mumbai Indians)

Boult, who was instrumental in Mumbai's 2020 IPL title win, will once again partner Jasprit Bumrah.

This formidable pace duo will make MI's bowling attack one of the most feared in the league. With Boult's ability to swing the ball and Bumrah's precision, Mumbai could dominate IPL 2025.

Josh Hazlewood: Rs 12.50 crore (Rs 125 million) (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

The 33-year-old right-arm fast bowler has taken 35 wickets in 27 IPL matches.

Hazlewood, who was part of CSK's 2021 IPL title-winning squad and also represented RCB in the 2022-2023 season, is back in Bengaluru. His vast experience and skillful bowling will form a formidable pace duo with Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Jofra Archer: Rs 12.50 crore (Rs 125 million) (Rajasthan Royals)

Archer's return to the IPL after a couple of seasons of injury is highly anticipated, especially after his crucial role in England's 2019 World Cup triumph. His inclusion in the Royals squad will bolster their pace attack and enhance their chances of success.