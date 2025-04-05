Marsh Or Surya: Who Batted Better?

Suryakumar Yadav's fighting half-century went in vain as Lucknow Super Giants defeated Mumbai Indians by 12 runs in Lucknow on Friday, April 4, 2025.

Batting first, LSG, riding on half-centuries from openers Mitchell Marsh (60 off 31 balls) and Aiden Markram (53 off 38 balls), scored 203/8 despite MI Skipper Hardik Pandya (5/36) taking his maiden five-wicket haul in T20 cricket.

In reply, MI were restricted to 191 for five despite Suryakumar scoring a 43-ball 67, studded with nine boundaries and a six.

The star batters of the night...

Mitchell Marsh

IMAGE: Mitchell Marsh hits a four. Photograph: BCCI

Put in to bat, LSG got off to a flyer thanks to Mitchell Marsh's fireworks. The big Aussie is in good nick and he made MI chase leather.

He showed no mercy to the bowlers as LSG were scoring at over 10 an over. He brought up his 50 in the 6th over as he single-handedly tore into the MI bowling. LSG were 69 for no loss at the end of the Powerplay as Marsh found the boundaries with ease.

He was dismissed the next over by Vignesh Puthur who had him caught and bowled for 60 off 31 balls. Marsh now tallies 184 runs from four innings with a strike rate of 186! His brisk start was instrumental in LSG putting up that 200-odd total in the end.

Aiden Markram

IMAGE: Aiden Markram scored his first 50 of IPL 2025. Photograph: BCCI

While Marsh was going hammer and tongs, Markram was a mere spectator at the other end. Once the Aussie was sent back, Markram took responsibility of carrying the momentum.

Even though wickets tumbled around him, he kept taking the singles and twos and found boundaries at regular intervals.

He rotated the strike well and put on a 50 run stand with Ayush Badoni after the earlier 69 run first wicket stand with Mitch Marsh.

He brought up his 6th IPL fifty and first in LSG colours but Hardik ended his stay the next over out for 53 off 38.

Ayush Badoni

IMAGE: Ayush Badoni played good foil to Aiden Markram in their 50-run stand. Photograph: BCCI

The 25 year old gets better with each IPL season. Retained by LSG after a decent outing last season, Badoni keeps the trust of the franchise with another good knock on Friday.

LSG had lost momentum after the fall of Marsh, Nicholas Pooran and Rishabh Pant in quick succession, but Badoni got stuck in and toyed with the bowling.

Known for sweeps and his smart bowling against spin, Badoni started off with knocking it around. Three overs later, three poor Mitchell Santner deliveries were sent to the boundary for back-to-back fours.

He played second fiddle to Markram and completed a fifty run stand before being dismissed for 30 off 19 by Ashwani Kumar, his innings decorated with four fours.

David Miller

A finisher par excellence, Miller, who came out to bat in the 16th over, rotated the strike with Markram at the other end. The South African duo kept the runs ticking until Markram fell to Hardik.

Miller then went for the big hits and found three boundaries and a six. He brought up the team's 200 with a four before Hardik ended his cameo (27 off 14).

Naman Dhir

Sent up the order at No. 3, MI's Naman Dhir made the most of it. He was off like a flash and wasted no time in getting into the groove.

He found the boundaries at will -- he even hammered Akash Deep for two sixes and two fours in the 5th over. He paced his innings well and kept MI in the game with boundaries at regular intervals.

He scored at a good rate and along with Suryakumar Yadav put the pressure back on LSG. Dhir was finally bowled by Digvesh Rathi for a well made 46.

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav kept MI in the hunt. Photograph: BCCI

Mr 360 found his form in the last game and he continued in the same vein on Friday.

Under pressure at 17 for 2, Surya started off slowly and was on two off six balls before launching Avesh Khan for a six over square leg.

He knocked the ball around and allowed Dhir to dominate at one end. When the bad ball came he made it count.

Once Dhir was out, Surya took charge and went on the attack, hitting boundaries at regular intervals and giving hope to MI.

He brought up his 50 with a four -- his half ton coming off 31 balls.

Surya was in it to win the game and was consistently finding the boundary every over.

At one point MI needed 60 off 30 balls but with SKY around the hope was there, until it wasn't.

Avesh got rid of Surya at the start of the 17th over, Surya's superb 67 coming off 43 balls.

His dismissal saw MI's hopes crashing down as they fell short by 12 runs eventually.