IPL 2025 Auction: The List Of Sold Players

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer bagged the two biggest deals at the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Rishabh Pant pipped Shreyas Iyer to become the costliest buy in IPL's history with a Rs 27 crore winning bid from Lucknow Super Giants, at the mega auction in Jeddah on Sunday.



When Punjab Kings secured Iyer's service for a staggering Rs 26.75 crore after a fierce bidding war making him the most expensive player in the history of the auction, Pant soon broke the record with a massive Rs 27 crore winning bid from Lucknow Super Giants



Venkatesh Iyer was the surprise show-stopper after Kolkata Knight Riders had to pay a whopping Rs 23.75 crore to bring him back after not retaining him.

Arshdeep Singh was the first player to be sold as Punjab Kings bought back the left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh for Rs 18 crore using the Right To Match (RTM) option, while they also bagged veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for the same price.



The List Of Sold Players:

1. Arshdeep Singh sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 18 crore

2. Kagiso Rabada sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 10.75 crore

3. Shreyas Iyer sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 26.75 crore

4. Jos Buttler sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 15.75 crore

5. Mitchell Starc sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 11.75 crore

6. Rishabh Pant sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 27 crore

7. Mohammed Shami sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 10 crore

8. David Miller sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 7.5 crore

9. Yuzvendra Chahal sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 18 crore

10. Mohammed Siraj sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 12.25 crore

11. Liam Livingstone sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for Rs 8.75 crore

12. K L Rahul sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 14 crore

13. Harry Brook sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore

14. Aiden Markram sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 2 crore

15. Devon Conway sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 6.25 crore

16. Rahul Tripathi sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 3.40 crore

17. Jake Fraser-McGurk sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 9 crore

18. Harshal Patel sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 8 crore

19. Rachin Ravindra sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 4 crore

20. Ravichandran Ashwin sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 9.75 crore

21. Venkatesh Iyer sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 23.75 crore

22. Marcus Stoinis sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 11 crore

23. Mitchell Marsh sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 3.4 crore

24. Glenn Maxwell sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 4.2 crore

25. Quinton de Kock sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 3.60 crore

26. Phil Salt sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for Rs 11.50 crore

27. Rahmanullah Gurbaz sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 2 crore

28. Ishan Kishan sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 11.25 crore

29. Jitesh Sharma sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for Rs 11 crore

30. Josh Hazlewood sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for Rs 12.50 crore

31. Prasidh Krishna sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 9.50 crore

32. Avesh Khan sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 9.75 crore

33. Anrich Nortje sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 6.50 crore

34. Jofra Archer sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 12.50 crore

35. Khaleel Ahmed sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 4.80 crore

36. Thangarasu Natarajan sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore

37. Trent Boult sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 12.50 crore

38. Maheesh Theekshana sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 4.40 crore

39. Rahul Chahar sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 3.20 crore

40. Adam Zampa sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 2.40 crore

41. Wanindu Hasaranga sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 5.25 crore

42. Noor Ahmad sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 10 crore