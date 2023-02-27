News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » When Will Babar Azam Get Married?

When Will Babar Azam Get Married?

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 27, 2023 08:50 IST
Babar Azam

IMAGE: Peshawar Zalmi Captain Babar Azam. Photograph: Kind courtesy Peshawar Zalmi/Twitter

Pakistan cricketers Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Shadab Khan got married recently.

Clearly, the most eligible bachelor in Pakistan, Babar has faced questions about his marriage plans from the media several times.

During the Pakistan Super League press conference ahead of the game between the Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars, a journalist asked, 'Aap kaptaan hai. Aapke saare ladko ki shaadiya ho rahi hai aur aapka baal safed hota jaa raha hai. Toh aapka kab iraada hai shaadi ka? (You are the captain. All of your players are getting married, and your hair is also turning grey. So when are you planning to get married?).'

Babar's answer stumped the questioner and left everyone in splits.

'Safed age ki wajah se nahi, shuru se hai safed. Yeh nahi ki shaadi ke liye ho rahi hai. Dekhiye, jab time aayega tab ho jaayega. Time ka wait main bhi kar raha hoon, aap bhi karein (My hair was always white, and it is not because I am thinking about marriage. See, when the time is right, marriage will happen. I am waiting for the time to come, and you should wait too)!'

 
REDIFF CRICKET
