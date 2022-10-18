News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What Sunny G told Babar Azam

What Sunny G told Babar Azam

By Rediff Cricket
October 18, 2022 15:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Sunil Gavaskar -- the first batter to score 10,000 Test runs -- signs a cap and gifts it to Babar Azam, who has so far scored 3,122 Test runs in 42 Tests. Photograph: PCB/Twitter

Sunil Gavaskar gifted Pakistan Captain Babar Azam an autographed cap as a birthday gift.

Babar, currently one of the finest batters in world cricket, turned 28 on Sunday, October 16.

In a video tweeted by the Pakistan Cricket Board, Gavaskar is seen telling Babar: 'Shot selection acchi ho toh koi problem nahi (If the shot selection is good then there is no problem). Situation ke hisaab se shot selection karein, koi problem nahi (shot selection should according to the situation).

Retired cricketers Saqlain Mushtaq and Mohammed Yousuf, who are part of the Pakistan coaching staff, were also seen chatting with Gavaskar, who played his final Test against Pakistan in Bangalore in 1996, scoring 96 in his final Test inning.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
REWIND: T20 World Cups: How India Fared
REWIND: T20 World Cups: How India Fared
Hardik's BIG goal This Year...
Hardik's BIG goal This Year...
What's Shami telling Shaheen Afridi?
What's Shami telling Shaheen Afridi?
UAE's Meiyappan takes first hat-trick of T20 World Cup
UAE's Meiyappan takes first hat-trick of T20 World Cup
Career-best T20I rankings for Mandhana, Deepti
Career-best T20I rankings for Mandhana, Deepti
Bigg Boss 16: Did Ankit HURT Gori?
Bigg Boss 16: Did Ankit HURT Gori?
Copter carrying pigrims to Kedarnath crashes, 7 dead
Copter carrying pigrims to Kedarnath crashes, 7 dead

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

T20 World Cup: Team India Raring To Go

T20 World Cup: Team India Raring To Go

India won't travel to Pak, Asia Cup at neutral venue

India won't travel to Pak, Asia Cup at neutral venue

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances