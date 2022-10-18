What Sunny G told Babar Azam

IMAGE: Sunil Gavaskar -- the first batter to score 10,000 Test runs -- signs a cap and gifts it to Babar Azam, who has so far scored 3,122 Test runs in 42 Tests. Photograph: PCB/Twitter

Sunil Gavaskar gifted Pakistan Captain Babar Azam an autographed cap as a birthday gift.

Babar, currently one of the finest batters in world cricket, turned 28 on Sunday, October 16.

In a video tweeted by the Pakistan Cricket Board, Gavaskar is seen telling Babar: 'Shot selection acchi ho toh koi problem nahi (If the shot selection is good then there is no problem). Situation ke hisaab se shot selection karein, koi problem nahi (shot selection should according to the situation).

Retired cricketers Saqlain Mushtaq and Mohammed Yousuf, who are part of the Pakistan coaching staff, were also seen chatting with Gavaskar, who played his final Test against Pakistan in Bangalore in 1996, scoring 96 in his final Test inning.