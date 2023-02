Photograph: Kind courtesy Lahore Qalandars/Twitter

Pakistan star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi on Friday wed retired Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha in Karachi.

Pakistan cricket stars Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Khan, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah were present at the ceremony.

Pakistan Super League franchise Lahore Qalandars took to Twitter and shared pictures from Shaheen's wedding ceremony, noting 'Lahore Qalandars wishes eternal bliss to @iShaheenAfridi'.