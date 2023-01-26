News
Pakistan's Azam is ICC Men's Cricketer of The Year

Pakistan's Azam is ICC Men's Cricketer of The Year

Source: ANI
Last updated on: January 26, 2023 16:59 IST
Babar Azam was also named the ICC Men's ODI Player of 2022

IMAGE: Babar Azam was also named the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of 2022 and Captain of ODI Team of 2022. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Thursday bagged the 'Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy' for the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 2022.

 

Azam continued to raise the bar for himself in 2022, breaking more personal records while making sure Pakistan's star shone brightly. Babar blew beyond that milestone while accumulating a huge 2598 runs at an intimidating average of 54.12. He was the only player to surpass the 2000-run barrier throughout the calendar year across all formats.

A haul of eight hundred and 17 fifties during the calendar year was Babar's best of his career to date.

The 50-over format was ruled by the 2021 and 2022 ICC Men's ODI Player of the Year, who amassed 679 runs in nine games. A consistent performer, he recorded scores of 50 or more in eight of his ODI innings. It came as no surprise that the 28-year-old was named the ICC Men's ODI Player of the Year for a second consecutive year given that he continues to occupy the top rank in the ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings.

Babar also had a fantastic year in Test cricket, despite the fact that his team's results weren't always favourable. In the longer format, he carried out the majority of the heavy lifting for Pakistan, scoring 1184 runs in just nine games.

Also the Captain of the ICC ODI Team of 2022, Babar's year as captain in the white-ball formats was especially noteworthy because Pakistan won all three ODI series they participated in, dropping just one game out of nine to Australia.

Source: ANI
