News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » The Secret Of Babar Azam's Success

The Secret Of Babar Azam's Success

By Rediff Cricket
July 05, 2022 17:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Babar Azam

IMAGE: Virat Kohli chats with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan after Pakistan defeated India in the T20I World Cup, October 24, 2022. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Twitter
 

At a media interaction ahead of Pakistan's two Test series against Sri Lanka, Babar Azam was asked about surpassing Virat Kohli as the World No 1 T20I batter for the longest period of time.

This is how the exchange turned out: 'You recently broke Virat Kohli's record...'

Before the scribe could finish his question, a surprised Babar stopped him and asked, 'Which one?'

'You have remained No 1 in T20Is for the longest time.'

'I would like to thank god,' the Pakistan captain responded.

'There is hard work involved and that is why I have been able to give good performances.'

Pakistan fly to Sri Lanka on Wednesday, July 6.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Pak captain Azam breaks Kohli's T20 ranking record
Pak captain Azam breaks Kohli's T20 ranking record
Meet the ICC 'Player of the Month'
Meet the ICC 'Player of the Month'
Karthik's big praise for Pakistan's Babar
Karthik's big praise for Pakistan's Babar
Filmmaker booked for poster of documentary 'Kaali'
Filmmaker booked for poster of documentary 'Kaali'
How to stand out in a sari: Style tips from Kajol
How to stand out in a sari: Style tips from Kajol
Sensex pares gains to settle over 100 points lower
Sensex pares gains to settle over 100 points lower
Coterie around Uddhav responsible for rebellion: MLA
Coterie around Uddhav responsible for rebellion: MLA

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

More like this

Virat Kohli, Babar Azam could play together

Virat Kohli, Babar Azam could play together

Pakistan's Babar breaks Kohli's phenomenal record

Pakistan's Babar breaks Kohli's phenomenal record

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances