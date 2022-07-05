The Secret Of Babar Azam's Success

IMAGE: Virat Kohli chats with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan after Pakistan defeated India in the T20I World Cup, October 24, 2022. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Twitter

At a media interaction ahead of Pakistan's two Test series against Sri Lanka, Babar Azam was asked about surpassing Virat Kohli as the World No 1 T20I batter for the longest period of time.

This is how the exchange turned out: 'You recently broke Virat Kohli's record...'

Before the scribe could finish his question, a surprised Babar stopped him and asked, 'Which one?'

'You have remained No 1 in T20Is for the longest time.'

'I would like to thank god,' the Pakistan captain responded.

'There is hard work involved and that is why I have been able to give good performances.'

Pakistan fly to Sri Lanka on Wednesday, July 6.