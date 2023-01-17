News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pakistan captain Babar's personal video, chats leaked: report

Pakistan captain Babar's personal video, chats leaked: report

Source: ANI
January 17, 2023 11:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: An Instagram user posted personal images and audio recordings of conversations with Pakistan captain Babar Azam, which went viral on social media. Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Pakistan captain Babar Azam found himself in a new controversy after an Instagram user alleged that the cricketer behaved inappropriately with her.

 

An Instagram user posted personal images and audio recordings of conversations with Babar, which went viral on social media. Some private and intimate videos said to be of Babar were widely shared, with some even claiming that Babar has been 'sexting' with the girlfriend of another Pakistani cricketer, said a report in ANI.

Although some fans think the rumours are true, there is no official or confirmed information on the subject.

Babar has received support from the majority of cricket fans, with Pakistani supporters trending hashtags like #StayStrongBabarAzam and #BehindYouSkipper.

One Twitter user named Suzanne Olsen tweeted, "@babarazam258 Hope you're ok Babar. People can be nasty."

"@babarazam258 stay strong!" another Twitter user Sohaib Zafar Gondal tweeted.

On Monday night Pakistan captain Babar took to Twitter to post a cryptic tweet. "Doesn't take too much to be happy."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
'T20 is like fast food; it's not a cricketer's sport'
'T20 is like fast food; it's not a cricketer's sport'
Wasim Akram's Late Swing
Wasim Akram's Late Swing
'The road to recovery has begun'
'The road to recovery has begun'
South Movies To Watch Out For In 2023
South Movies To Watch Out For In 2023
What ex-Modi minister MJ Akbar said on Rahul's Yatra
What ex-Modi minister MJ Akbar said on Rahul's Yatra
'We have got back the original Kohli'
'We have got back the original Kohli'
Budget 2023: FM May Go Slow On Capex
Budget 2023: FM May Go Slow On Capex

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

Meet Rajat And Nishu Who Saved Pant

Meet Rajat And Nishu Who Saved Pant

'We have got back the original Kohli'

'We have got back the original Kohli'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances