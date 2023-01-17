Pakistan captain Babar's personal video, chats leaked: report

IMAGE: An Instagram user posted personal images and audio recordings of conversations with Pakistan captain Babar Azam, which went viral on social media. Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Pakistan captain Babar Azam found himself in a new controversy after an Instagram user alleged that the cricketer behaved inappropriately with her.

An Instagram user posted personal images and audio recordings of conversations with Babar, which went viral on social media. Some private and intimate videos said to be of Babar were widely shared, with some even claiming that Babar has been 'sexting' with the girlfriend of another Pakistani cricketer, said a report in ANI.



Although some fans think the rumours are true, there is no official or confirmed information on the subject.



Babar has received support from the majority of cricket fans, with Pakistani supporters trending hashtags like #StayStrongBabarAzam and #BehindYouSkipper.



One Twitter user named Suzanne Olsen tweeted, "@babarazam258 Hope you're ok Babar. People can be nasty."



"@babarazam258 stay strong!" another Twitter user Sohaib Zafar Gondal tweeted.



On Monday night Pakistan captain Babar took to Twitter to post a cryptic tweet. "Doesn't take too much to be happy."