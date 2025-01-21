HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
What Jay Shah told IOC boss Bach...

January 21, 2025 19:32 IST

On Tuesday, ICC posted pictures of ICC Chairman Jay Shah and IOC chief Thomas Bach meet at Lausanne, Switzerland 

IMAGE: On Tuesday, ICC posted pictures of ICC Chairman Jay Shah and IOC chief Thomas Bach meet at Lausanne, Switzerland. Photograph: ICC/Instagram

The International Cricket Council's push for the game's inclusion at the 2028 LA Olympics gained further ground when the world cricket body's chairman, Jay Shah met with the head of the International Olympic Council Thomas Bach.

The duo met at the IOC's headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland and discussed about cricket's future in the Olympic programme.

 

'Momentum continues to build around cricket's inclusion as an Olympics sport at the LA28 Games and beyond, with Jay Shah meeting International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach in Lausanne, Switzerland this week,' ICC posted on Instagram.

IOC chief Thomas Bach greets ICC Chairman Jay Shah 

IMAGE: IOC chief Thomas Bach greets ICC Chairman Jay Shah. Photograph: ICC/Instagram

This meeting underscores the ongoing efforts to integrate cricket into the Olympic movement. Cricket was officially added to the LA28 sports program during the 141st IOC Session in Mumbai, alongside flag football, lacrosse, squash, and baseball/softball.

Jay Shah, who began his tenure as ICC Chairman on December 1, 2024, has been a strong advocate for cricket’s inclusion in multi-sport events. During his previous role as the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), he played a pivotal part in securing cricket’s spot in the 2028 Olympics. He continues to emphasise the sport’s global growth and its potential contribution to the Olympic movement.

Jay Shah and Thomas Bach 

The decision to include cricket in the 2028 Olympics was made during the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session held in Mumbai in October of last year. The format for the competition will be T20, a fast-paced and popular version of the game that is expected to attract a global audience.

The reintroduction of cricket to the Olympics is a significant milestone, as the sport last featured in the Games in 1900. The planned format for the 2028 Olympics is the T20 format, which is expected to engage fans worldwide and showcase cricket’s dynamic nature on the Olympic stage. 

