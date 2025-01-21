HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » CT exclusion: 'Hurt' Suryakumar says...

CT exclusion: 'Hurt' Suryakumar says...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 21, 2025 18:32 IST

x

 India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav in the nets on Tuesday, the eve of the opening T20I

IMAGE: India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav in the nets on Tuesday, the eve of the opening T20I against England. Photograph: BCCI/X

Explosive batter and T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav on Tuesday said he has accepted his exclusion from the Champions Trophy squad but what hurts him more is lack of good performances in the ODI format.

He also said that the ones picked for the ICC tournament, deserve to be on the team.

The selectors ignored Suryakumar for the 15-member CT squad but he remains in-charge of the side that will take on Jos Buttler's England in the five-match T20I series beginning in Kolkata on Wednesday.

 

With his repertoire of strokes, Suryakumar is one of the most devastating T20 cricketers but that form has not translated into runs in 50-over cricket with the middle-order batter scoring 773 runs in 37 ODIs at an average of 25.76.

Asked whether was hurt by his non-inclusion, SKY, as he is fondly addressed, said, "Why would it hurt? If I do well, I would have been in the Champions Trophy. If I don't do well, it's important to accept that."

"And at the same time, if you see the (CT) squad, it's looking really good. Whoever is there, they are all good performers. They have done relatively well in that format for India and also playing domestic cricket and I am very happy for them.

"It hurts to think that I have not done well. And if I had done well, I would have stayed there. If I haven't done well, someone who deserves to have done really well, deserves to be there."

He said Jasprit Bumrah and comeback-man Mohammed Shami are a "lethal combination" for any rival if they are fit for the Champions Trophy.

Bumrah has not bowled since the Sydney Test and is not available for at least the T20Is due to back spasms.

"They have played a lot of cricket together. They are experienced bowlers. And whenever you play for India, it's a different feeling, different emotion. Added responsibility and you love playing.

"So, it will be fun to see them bowling together again. Like we saw in the 2023 ODI World Cup. They bowled really well. And hopefully, we will see the same bowling in the Champions Trophy. "

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Satwik-Chirag march forth at Indonesia Masters
Satwik-Chirag march forth at Indonesia Masters
Will crunch of southpaws affect India at CT?
Will crunch of southpaws affect India at CT?
Thala Dhoni preps for IPL 2025!
Thala Dhoni preps for IPL 2025!
Meet LSG's new captain!
Meet LSG's new captain!
Axar not insecure about his spot in Indian set up
Axar not insecure about his spot in Indian set up

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Do You Know Rash Behari Bose?

webstory image 2

10 Beautiful Sushant Quotes

webstory image 3

Want Beautiful Hair? Use Apple Cider Vinegar!

VIDEOS

Khushi Kapoor stuns in black and denim!0:36

Khushi Kapoor stuns in black and denim!

The stunning Suhana Khan spotted in the city0:38

The stunning Suhana Khan spotted in the city

Watch: Trump Dances With Military Sword at Inaugural Ball4:47

Watch: Trump Dances With Military Sword at Inaugural Ball

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD