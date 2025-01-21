HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
U-19 Women's World Cup: Vaishnavi's hat-trick powers India to big win!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
January 21, 2025 15:12 IST

Vaishnavi Sharma

IMAGE: Vaishnavi Sharma, centre, celebrates with team-mates after picking up a wicket against Malaysia during the Under-19 Women's World Cup in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday. Photograph: ICC/X

Debutant left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma (5/5) recorded the best-ever figures in the ICC Under-19 Women's World Cup, including a hat-trick, to lead India to a commanding 10-wicket victory over Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

Vaishnavi and fellow left-arm spinner Ayushi Shukla (3/8) decimated the Malaysia's batting line-up, bundling out the hosts for a paltry 31 in 14.3 overs.

India barley batted an eyelid while chasing down the target in 2.5 overs, reaching 32 for no loss. G Trisha made an unbeaten 27 off 12 balls, including five fours.

India are on top of their group with four points -- same as Sri Lanka but with a better net run rate.

But that easy chase was the fruit borne out of Vaishnavi's impeccable spell.

Vaishnavi Sharma

IMAGE: Vaishnavi Sharma, right, recorded sensational figures of 5/5 in four overs, including a maiden. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

There was appreciable turn and bounce on offer in the pitch here, and she used it to the hilt as the home side batters had no answers to her guile.

Nur Ain Binti Roslan, Nur Isma Dania and Siti Nazwah were her hat-trick victims, and she achieved the feat in the 14th over, that saw Malaysia further stumbling from 24/6 to 30/9 in the space of three deliveries.

"This was a dream debut to get a hat-trick and five-wicket haul. My journey has had its ups and downs.

"I look up to Radha Yadav (India senior left-arm spinner) and Ravindra Jadeja. I had visualised how to get wickets here last night," said Vaishnavi after the match.

Earlier, she had the wickets of Malaysia skipper Nur Syuhada and Nuriman as none of the home side batters were able to reach double digits.

If not for India's bowlers sending down 10 wides, Malaysia's scoreboard would have been much worse.

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
