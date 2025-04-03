HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
GT Vs RCB: Who Took The Best Catch? Vote!

By HARISH KOTIAN
April 03, 2025 19:31 IST

Gujarat Titans delivered a clinical performance with both bat and ball in their emphatic eight wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, their fielding was a big letdown.

Titans were uncharacteristically sloppy in the field, missing four chances -- including three catches and a stumping.

Wicketkeeper Jos Buttler had a forgettable outing behind the stumps, missing an easy catch and a stumping.

Rahul Tewatia dropped a sitter that gave Liam Livingstone a crucial lifeline, allowing him to score a vital fifty, while R Sai Kishore also misjudged a catch in the deep.

The best catches from the match:

 

Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone

After rescuing RCB with the bat, Livingstone continued to make an impact in the field. He took a superb running catch to give his team the early breakthrough.

After hitting Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a six straight down the ground, Shubman Gill attempted the same shot next ball. However, the ball was a bit wider and moved away slightly to take the thick outside edge.

Livingstone came charging in before he dived forward to complete an excellent low catch, dismissing the Gujarat Titans captain for 14.

Rahul Tewatia

Rahul Tewatia

Tewatia had a moment to forget when he dropped a straightforward chance at long on.

Liam Livingstone, on 9, miscued the intended lofted shot off spinner R Sai Kishore after he failed to get to the pitch. The ball went quite high as Tewatia at long on had enough time to judge and complete the catch.

However, he messed up pretty badly allowing the ball to spill out of his hands, giving Livingstone and RCB a reprieve.

Tewatia, who is reliable in the field, redeemed himself in the spinner's next over when he completed a good catch running in from long on to dismiss Jitesh Sharma.

Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma

RCB wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma showcased sharp reflexes to remove the well-set Sai Sudharsan.

The Gujarat Titans left-hander walked across his stumps to play the scoop shot off Josh Hazlewood, which he had executed successfully in the pacer's previous over.

But this time he was done in by the extra bounce as the ball lobbed off his bat, with wicketkeeper Jitesh, moving quickly to his right to take a sharp catch.

Photographs: BCCI

GT Vs RCB: Who Took The Best Catch? Vote!

HARISH KOTIAN / Rediff.com
Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

