Celebrating A Mumbai Icon With Memories

Celebrating A Mumbai Icon With Memories

By SATISH BODAS, AFSAR DAYATAR
January 21, 2025 18:28 IST

Performance at Wankhede

IMAGE: Singer Avadhoot Gupte performs as part of Wankhede stadium's 50 year celebrations in Mumbai, January 19, 2025. Photographs: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

It was an unforgettable evening as the 50th anniversary celebrations of the iconic Wankhede stadium concluded after a week-long gala under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association on Sunday.

From Mahendra Singh Dhoni's six to help India win the 2011 World Cup and Ravi Shastri's six sixes against Baroda in 1985 to Sachin Tendulkar's farewell Test in 2013, the iconic stadium has been witness to numerous historic cricketing moments.

Singer Avadhoot Gupte performs

IMAGE: Avadhoot Gupte has the crowd in raptures.

In the enthralling evening hosted by Mandira Bedi and Prasanna Sant, performances by Avadhoot Gupte and Ajay-Atul and a breathtaking laser light show kept the spectators engaged for a memorable experience.

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma recounts some of his memorable moments at the Wankhede.

Present at the event were Mumbai cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Diana Edulji, Ravi Shastri, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane.

IMAGE: The dignitaries on stage during the event.

They recounted memorable moments at the stadium and highlighted how the Wankhede had shaped their careers and India's overall cricketing journey.

Ajay-Atul

IMAGE: Composers Ajay-Atul belt out their popular numbers.

The essence of Mumbai's cricketing legacy which produces talented players year-on-year, also came to the forefront in deliberations among the star players.

While groundsmen and support staff were honoured, the MCA office-bearers and apex council members released a coffee table book and commemorative stamp celebrating the Wankhede.

Sunil Gavaskar cuts a birthday cake

IMAGE: Sunil Gavaskar cuts a birthday cake.

Gavaskar -- inarguably the greatest Bombay cricketer of the 20th century -- celebrated his 75th birthday (July 10 last year) while he shook a leg with Diana Edulji.

Dilip Vengsarkar

IMAGE: Dilip Vengsarkar, the Bombay cricketer who hit three Test centuries at Lord's.
SEE: Sunil Gavaskar takes a lap of honour and there's a laser and light show too to captivate the crowds! Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

Ajinkya Rahane

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane who led India to its memorable victory in the Border Gavaskar series in 2021.

 

Rohit Sharma fan

IMAGE: In the stands, a Rohit Sharma fan waves the Tricolour.

 

Ravi Shastri 

IMAGE: Ravi Shastri described the six sixes he hit against Baroda in his inimitable style.
SATISH BODAS, AFSAR DAYATAR
Did You Know Gavaskar Could Dance?
'India Will Struggle In Champions Trophy'
Indian cricket icons recount fav Wankhede memory
Fan Takes Rohit's Sign, Ignores Sachin
Why Sachin Teared Up During Farewell Test

