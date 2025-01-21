Celebrating A Mumbai Icon With Memories

It was an unforgettable evening as the 50th anniversary celebrations of the iconic Wankhede stadium concluded after a week-long gala under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association on Sunday.
From Mahendra Singh Dhoni's six to help India win the 2011 World Cup and Ravi Shastri's six sixes against Baroda in 1985 to Sachin Tendulkar's farewell Test in 2013, the iconic stadium has been witness to numerous historic cricketing moments.
In the enthralling evening hosted by Mandira Bedi and Prasanna Sant, performances by Avadhoot Gupte and Ajay-Atul and a breathtaking laser light show kept the spectators engaged for a memorable experience.
Present at the event were Mumbai cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Diana Edulji, Ravi Shastri, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane.
They recounted memorable moments at the stadium and highlighted how the Wankhede had shaped their careers and India's overall cricketing journey.
The essence of Mumbai's cricketing legacy which produces talented players year-on-year, also came to the forefront in deliberations among the star players.
While groundsmen and support staff were honoured, the MCA office-bearers and apex council members released a coffee table book and commemorative stamp celebrating the Wankhede.
Gavaskar -- inarguably the greatest Bombay cricketer of the 20th century -- celebrated his 75th birthday (July 10 last year) while he shook a leg with Diana Edulji.