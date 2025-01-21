Celebrating A Mumbai Icon With Memories

Photographs: Satish Bodas/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Singer Avadhoot Gupte performs as part of Wankhede stadium's 50 year celebrations in Mumbai, January 19, 2025.

It was an unforgettable evening as the 50th anniversary celebrations of the iconic Wankhede stadium concluded after a week-long gala under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association on Sunday.

From Mahendra Singh Dhoni's six to help India win the 2011 World Cup and Ravi Shastri's six sixes against Baroda in 1985 to Sachin Tendulkar's farewell Test in 2013, the iconic stadium has been witness to numerous historic cricketing moments.

IMAGE: Avadhoot Gupte has the crowd in raptures.

In the enthralling evening hosted by Mandira Bedi and Prasanna Sant, performances by Avadhoot Gupte and Ajay-Atul and a breathtaking laser light show kept the spectators engaged for a memorable experience.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma recounts some of his memorable moments at the Wankhede.

Present at the event were Mumbai cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Diana Edulji, Ravi Shastri, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane.

IMAGE: The dignitaries on stage during the event.

They recounted memorable moments at the stadium and highlighted how the Wankhede had shaped their careers and India's overall cricketing journey.

IMAGE: Composers Ajay-Atul belt out their popular numbers.

The essence of Mumbai's cricketing legacy which produces talented players year-on-year, also came to the forefront in deliberations among the star players.

While groundsmen and support staff were honoured, the MCA office-bearers and apex council members released a coffee table book and commemorative stamp celebrating the Wankhede.

IMAGE: Sunil Gavaskar cuts a birthday cake.

Gavaskar -- inarguably the greatest Bombay cricketer of the 20th century -- celebrated his 75th birthday (July 10 last year) while he shook a leg with Diana Edulji.

IMAGE: Dilip Vengsarkar, the Bombay cricketer who hit three Test centuries at Lord's.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com SEE: Sunil Gavaskar takes a lap of honour and there's a laser and light show too to captivate the crowds!

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane who led India to its memorable victory in the Border Gavaskar series in 2021.

IMAGE: In the stands, a Rohit Sharma fan waves the Tricolour.

IMAGE: Ravi Shastri described the six sixes he hit against Baroda in his inimitable style.