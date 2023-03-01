Was Gavaskar too 'harsh' on Gill?

'Yes, you are hurt, but wait for the over to finish and get treated.'

'You are playing for your country. Just two more deliveries.'

IMAGE: Shubman Gill receives medical treatment. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Shubman Gill was included in K L Rahul's place in the third Test against Australia in Indore.

The opener looked confident, but was dismissed for 21 by Matthew Kuhnemann.

The Indian top-order went through a horrendous collapse in the first hour and an incident during the seventh over of the innings stood out.

Gill hurt himself while diving to complete a risky single and requested medical assistance.

As the 23 year old was getting medical attention it didn't please Sunil Gavaskar.

The finest opener of his era felt Gill could have asked for help at the end of the over as there were only two deliveries left; also, the batter was at the non-striker's end.

'We're seeing a little bit of repair work for Shubman Gill. He had dived to make his crease, but I tell you what. This could have waited till the end of the over.

'There is a fast bowler who is bowling -- he has bowled four deliveries; it's hot -- and you've given him a breather. Yes, you are hurt, but wait for two more deliveries.

'Wait for the over to finish and get treated. You're at the non-striker's end, you're not at the striker's end. Simple things can make a difference,' Gavaskar said on air.

Matthew Hayden, the finest left-handed opener of his era, stated Gavaskar's censure of Gill was harsh.

'You're a harsh man, Sunny. That's a real stinger.'

'Yes, it is, but listen you are playing for your country,' Gavaskar replied.

'Just two more deliveries. You're at the non-striker's. I can understand if you're taking strike and you've got that discomfort. And he's done that after two deliveries.'