Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain

Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain

Source: PTI
February 28, 2023 15:12 IST
K L Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything: Rohit Sharma

KL Rahul

IMAGE: KL Rahul averages an underwhelming 33.4 after 47 Tests. Photograph: PTI Photo

India skipper Rohit Sharma kept the K L Rahul versus Shubman Gill debate open on the eve of the third Test, saying former's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything and the management will continue to back the players with "potential".

 

Rohit and Gill batted in adjacent nets in the optional practice on Tuesday while Rahul chose to stay back in the hotel with the majority of the squad.

Both Gill and Rahul had batted simultaneously during the training session on Monday.

Rahul averages an underwhelming 33.4 after 47 Tests while Gill has been waiting patiently for his opportunity in red-ball cricket after a sensational season in limited overs cricket.

Rahul, who has failed to cross the 25-run mark in his last 10 Test innings, was removed as vice-captain following the second Test in Delhi, raising hopes of a change for the remaining two games.

Rohit kept the suspense going till the very end.

"I spoke about it after the last game as well. Players who are going through a tough time, given their potential they will be given enough time to prove themselves,” Rohit said in a media interaction.

"Being vice captain or otherwise doesn't tell you anything. At that point in time he was the vice captain. His removal as vice captain doesn't indicate anything."

When asked the preparation of both Gill and Rahul, the skipper added, "As far as Gill and KL Rahul are concerned, that is how they train before any game. Today was optional training session for the entire group. Whoever wanted to come they came."

"As far as 11 is concerned, I would like to do it at the toss. I prefer it that way considering last minute injuries are a possibility."

India lead the four-match series 2-0 and a win here will guarantee them a place in the World Test Championship final in June. 

PIX: Rahul, Gill grind it out simultaneously in nets
Will The Gods Bless Rahul With Good Form?
KL Rahul situation: Shastri doesn't mince his words
How NZ fought hard to secure historic win
Have You Experienced Coke Studio Bharat?
Seen Priyanka Look This HOT? VOTE!
