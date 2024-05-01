News
No big surprises as Aus announce T20 World Cup squad

May 01, 2024 09:45 IST
Veteran Smith, IPL sensation Fraser-McGurk ignored; Marsh to lead Aus at T20 WC

Marsh to lead Australia as they chase third world title

IMAGE: Mitch Marsh to lead Australia as they bid to hold all three major global titles, having won the ODI World Cup and the World Test Championship last year.Photograph: Kind courtesy, cricket.com.au/X

Australia selectors have dropped veteran campaigner Steve Smith from their squad for the T20 World Cup and ignored calls to include Jake Fraser-McGurk despite the young batsman's sensational form in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Smith, a member of Australia's title-winning squad at the 2021 tournament in the United Arab Emirates, played T20s against New Zealand in February but was unable to push his claims further after missing out on an IPL contract.

Though uncapped in T20 internationals, 22-year-old Fraser-McGurk had made a strong case for inclusion, scoring 247 runs in five matches for the Delhi Capitals at an astonishing strike rate of 237.50.

 

Fraser-McGurk was part of "long conversations" for the June 1-29 showpiece in the United States and the Caribbean, chief selector George Bailey said in a statement.

"Being constrained to a squad of 15 for World Cups is always a challenge given the different scenarios and options we'd like to cover," added Bailey.

"Ultimately the balance of the final 15 needs to provide the best chance of being successful in this campaign."

Selectors opted for a second spinner in Ashton Agar and picked Cameron Green as a back-up all-rounder while remaining loyal to the core of players who helped Australia win an unprecedented sixth 50-over World Cup in India last November.

Mitchell Marsh was confirmed as captain of the 15-man squad which includes Josh Inglis as a reserve wicketkeeper.

"We have had some strong success in recent times and I am hopeful that will continue in what looks like a wide-open tournament," said Marsh, part of a strong top order featuring openers David Warner and Travis Head.

Australia start their World Cup campaign against cricketing minnows Oman in Barbados on June 5 and have also been grouped with defending champions England along with Namibia and Scotland.

The Australians will bid to hold all three major global titles, having also won the World Test Championship last year.

Australia squad: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (capt), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis.

Mitch Marsh

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
