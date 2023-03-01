Aussie spinners run riot!

India, who won the toss and opted to bat, find themselves in a spot of bother against Australia in the third Test at Indore.

The hosts are seven down in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Wednesday. Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin are at the crease currently.

Australian spinners Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon have picked three wickets apiece while Todd Murphy has scalped one.

Take a look at how the wickets tumbled in Indore:

IMAGE: Australia’s Nathan Lyon of takes the wicket of KS Bharat. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

IMAGE: Todd Murphy celebrates taking the prized wicket of Virat Kohli. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer was out on a duck. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

IMAGE: Matthew Kuhnemann celebrates the wicket of Shubman Gill who scored 21. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara was bowled by Nathan Lyon. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma who got a lifeline right on the first ball of the match was dismissed by Matthew Kuhnemann later. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images