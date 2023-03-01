News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Aussie spinners run riot!

Aussie spinners run riot!

By Rediff Cricket
Last updated on: March 01, 2023 12:05 IST
India, who won the toss and opted to bat, find themselves in a spot of bother against Australia in the third Test at Indore.

The hosts are seven down in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Wednesday. Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin are at the crease currently.

Australian spinners Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon have picked three wickets apiece while Todd Murphy has scalped one.

Take a look at how the wickets tumbled in Indore:

Nathan Lyon

IMAGE: Australia’s Nathan Lyon of takes the wicket of KS Bharat. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Todd Murphy

IMAGE: Todd Murphy celebrates taking the prized wicket of Virat Kohli. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer was out on a duck. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
 
Shubman Gill
IMAGE: Matthew Kuhnemann celebrates the wicket of Shubman Gill who scored 21. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Cheteshwar Pujara

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara was bowled by Nathan Lyon. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma who got a lifeline right on the first ball of the match was dismissed by Matthew Kuhnemann later. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Matthew Kuhnemann celebrates after taking the wicket of Rohit Sharma. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

 

Rediff Cricket
