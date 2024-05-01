Stonis enjoyed responsibility of new ball bowling

IMAGE: Marcus Stoinis celebrates after removing Suryakumar Yadav Photograph: BCCI

Following his side's win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Marcus Stoinis said that he did not expect to bowl three overs during the powerplay.

Stoinis's all-round show powered LSG to a four-wicket win in a tense run-chase of 145 runs against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Speaking after the game in a post-match presentation, "It was nice to bowl with the new ball. As someone who is not quick, I can try to shape the ball. Did not expect to bowl three in the powerplay but it was nice to bowl. I thought the wicket was okay. We knew it was going to be slow. We could have pushed the envelope and scored a bit faster. If those partnerships went for 8-10 more balls, we would have done it more easily."

On his dismissal to Mohammed Nabi, which saw him get caught by Tilak Varma at deep mid-wicket, Stoinis said, "It was a drag-down, was not it? After doing the hard work and doing the hard stuff, it was just disappointing to get out and leave it to someone else."

He also said that this is his third year with the franchise and he is happy to be there for the team since its inception in 2022.

"I have built a few close bonds with people. We are playing good cricket, and everything is good," he concluded.

Stoinis's knock of 62 in 45 balls, with seven fours and two sixes proved to be just enough to take LSG to a four-wicket win with four balls and four wickets left.

Stoinis took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

LSG is in the third spot with six wins and four losses, giving them 12 points. MI is at the ninth spot with three wins, seven losses and six points.