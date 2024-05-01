News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Stonis enjoyed responsibility of new ball bowling

Stonis enjoyed responsibility of new ball bowling

Source: ANI
May 01, 2024 09:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

 Marcus Stoinis celebrates after removing Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Marcus Stoinis celebrates after removing Suryakumar Yadav Photograph: BCCI

Following his side's win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Marcus Stoinis said that he did not expect to bowl three overs during the powerplay.

Stoinis's all-round show powered LSG to a four-wicket win in a tense run-chase of 145 runs against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday.

 

Speaking after the game in a post-match presentation, "It was nice to bowl with the new ball. As someone who is not quick, I can try to shape the ball. Did not expect to bowl three in the powerplay but it was nice to bowl. I thought the wicket was okay. We knew it was going to be slow. We could have pushed the envelope and scored a bit faster. If those partnerships went for 8-10 more balls, we would have done it more easily."

On his dismissal to Mohammed Nabi, which saw him get caught by Tilak Varma at deep mid-wicket, Stoinis said, "It was a drag-down, was not it? After doing the hard work and doing the hard stuff, it was just disappointing to get out and leave it to someone else."

He also said that this is his third year with the franchise and he is happy to be there for the team since its inception in 2022.

"I have built a few close bonds with people. We are playing good cricket, and everything is good," he concluded.

Stoinis's knock of 62 in 45 balls, with seven fours and two sixes proved to be just enough to take LSG to a four-wicket win with four balls and four wickets left.

Stoinis took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

LSG is in the third spot with six wins and four losses, giving them 12 points. MI is at the ninth spot with three wins, seven losses and six points.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Pant Is Chakravarthy's Bunny!
Pant Is Chakravarthy's Bunny!
KKR's Rana suspended for one match, fined
KKR's Rana suspended for one match, fined
It's That Man Salt Again!
It's That Man Salt Again!
Steely, calculative Sanju: A new avatar and a WC berth
Steely, calculative Sanju: A new avatar and a WC berth
Alia, Ranbir Cheer Mumbai City FC
Alia, Ranbir Cheer Mumbai City FC
AstraZeneca reaffirms Covid vax safety amid concerns
AstraZeneca reaffirms Covid vax safety amid concerns
How Samson, Chahal, Dube Made The Cut
How Samson, Chahal, Dube Made The Cut

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Steely, calculative Sanju: A new avatar and a WC berth

Steely, calculative Sanju: A new avatar and a WC berth

How Samson, Chahal, Dube Made The Cut

How Samson, Chahal, Dube Made The Cut

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances