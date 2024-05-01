Stoinis, Mohsin, Naveen, Bumrah? Vote!

IMAGE: The Lucknow Super Giants bowlers put up a dominant show to power the hosts to a four-wicket victory over the Mumbai Indians. Photograph: BCCI

It was the bowlers who shone through in IPL 2024's Game 48. This season hasn't given the bowlers many opportunities to overshadow the batters. But on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, the Lucknow Super Giants bowling unit set up their win over the Mumbai Indians at home.

While Marcus Stoinis put up an all-round show for the hosts, the LSG bowlers fired in unison to pick up a four wicket win over Mumbai.

The best bowling spells at the Ekana stadium in Lucknow:

Marcus Stoinis

After electing to bowl first, Stoinis began the attack with the new ball. The Australian all-rounder bowled two stellar overs in the Powerplay to keep the MI batters in check.

Though Stoinis was welcomed with a boundary by Suryakumar Yadav in his next over, Stoinis got his revenge in the same over. A shortish one angling into the body saw SKY cramped for room. There was a noise as it went past him, and K L Rahul collected it. It was called a wide, but a confident appeal from both the bowler and Rahul saw LSG go upstairs. and secure SKY's wicket.

Stoinis, who bowled his third straight over in the Powerplay, conceded just five as Mumbai were restricted to their lowest Powerplay score this season. Stoinis's figures: 1/19.

With the LSG bowlers firing in unison, MI struggled to 28/4 in the Powerplay.

Mohsin Khan

The LSG bowlers were on fire, but none shone brighter than Mohsin Khan. His early Powerplay impact set the tone for a dominant bowling display with 4-0-36-2.

The pitch may have favoured bowlers, but facing Mohsin was a whole other challenge. He showed his dominance by dismissing Team India Captain Rohit Sharma. Lured into a false shot, Rohit could only chip the ball straight to Stoinis at cover.

Mohsin wasn't done yet. He then showcased his mastery of the yorker, dismantling Nehal Wadhera's stumps with a delivery of pinpoint accuracy and raw pace. Wadhera, well-set after a valiant knock, simply had no answer.

Naveen-ul-Haq

Naveen Ul Haq's bowling brilliance left Mumbai in disarray as he made the most of the challenging conditions with a superb spell.

His skillful execution and adaptability played a key role in stifling the Mumbai Indians' batting line-up.

Naveen came into the attack in the final over of the Powerplay and he struck a crucial blow by dismissing Hardik Pandya for a golden duck. Pandya's attempt at a drive with a straight bat resulted in an outside edge, skillfully caught by Rahul behind the stumps. With this wicket, Mumbai found themselves in deep trouble at 27/4.

Naveen was the most economical bowler for the Lucknow side, with MI batters struggling to connect against him. Bowling at an economy of 3.91, Naveen turned in figures of 1/15 in 3.5 overs.

Hardik Pandya

Named Rohit's deputy for the T20 World Cup a couple of hours earlier, Hardik, who failed with the willow, showed his all-round prowess.

With Rahul and Stoinis building a strong partnership, Hardik brought himself into the attack in the eighth over of the chase. After Rahul collected a couple off his first ball, Hardik picked up his opposite number's wicket.

A hard length delivery just outside off saw Rahul attempting to heave it over the leg side. But the Lucknow skipper got more elevation than distance as Mohammed Nabi picked up a stunning catch at the square leg fence. Hardik's strike breathed life into MI's game. He started his spell conceding just four runs and picking up a wicket.

Hardik handed his team another breakthrough as he came back into the attack in the 14th over. Striking on his very first ball, another hard length outside off, and Deepak Hooda trying to break free skied it with Jasprit Bumrah making no mistake to hand Hardik his second wicket of the night. Hardik's figures: 2/26.

Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai's go-to bowler didn't get his name on the wicket-taker's list, but he strangled the LSG batters who found it tough to find runs against him. Sharing the new ball with Nuwan Thushara, Bumrah conceded four tuns with Stoinis finding the boundary off the final ball of the over.

In the final over of the Powerplay, Stoinis smashed Bumrah for a boundary on the second ball of the over, but the seasoned pacer kept the rampaging Stoinis in check. Bumrah came back into the attack to bowl the 12th over, and though he didn't get the wicket, he conceded just three runs to pile the pressure on LSG.

Bumrah finished his spell with a brilliant over at the death. Bowling the 17th over, he conceded just a single to make LSG sweat it out for the win. Bowling at an economy of 4.25, Bumrah's figures: 0/17.

LSG Vs MI: Who Bowled The Best Spell?