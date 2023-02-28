Why's Ashwin A Spin Scientist?

Photograph: Satish Bodas/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Authors Bharat Sundaresan, left, and Gaurav Joshi, right, with their mothers.

After The Dhoni Touch and Believe with Suresh Raina, prolific cricket writer Bharat Sundaresan is back with The Miracle Makers, co-written with broadcaster Gaurav Joshi.

The book is an account of India's historic Test series of 2020-2021, which saw an injury-hit Indian cricket team beat Australia in Australia for the second time in three years, even breaching the so-called fortress Gabba.

In the shadow of COVID-19, Bharat was known as the 'Eyes and Ears of the Tour' as he was the only Indian journalist covering this series live. His camaraderie with the Indian team makes the book interesting and he even touches on the infamous Koffee with Karan episode featuring Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul.

All Videos: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com Bharat Sundaresan overcame the strict Australian lockdown rules to cover India in Australia 2020-2021.

Bharat drove across Australia, following the Indian team and remembers then head coach Ravi Shastri's words, 'This is going to be the most unique cricket tour since the Second World War.'

WATCH the fascinating conversations at the book launch:

Gaurav Joshi explains the Australian lockdown situation when Bharat's mother walks in.

Photograph: Satish Bodas/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Did Bharat spot a journalist friend in the audience?

Bharat makes a point how inaccessible Indian cricket team is to the journalists.

Why is Ashwin a spin scientist? How did Ravindra Jadeja became an all rounder? What makes Ajinkya Rahane think? Bharat reveals all this and more in The Miracle Makers.