Bomb threats rattle 5 Delhi schools, search operations initiated

Bomb threats rattle 5 Delhi schools, search operations initiated

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 01, 2024 09:58 IST
Panic gripped schools in the national capital after five of them received bomb threats in New Delhi on Wednesday morning, police officials said.

IMAGE: Delhi police, bomb disposal squad and fire tenders present outside Delhi Public School, Dwarka after receiving a bomb threat, New Delhi, May 1, 2024. Photograph: ANI on X

Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar, Delhi Public School at Dwarka, Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri, Delhi Public School at Vasant Kunj and Amity School in Saket have received bomb threats via email, they said.

 

All five schools have been evacuated after local police were informed about the emails, they added.

Bomb detection team, bomb disposal squad and officials of Delhi Fire Service have been rushed to the school and a search operation is underway, a police officer said.

More schools are said to have received a similar threat mail and it is suspected that one person was behind it all, an officer said.

Security agencies, including Delhi Police Special Cell, are looking to find the source of the email.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
