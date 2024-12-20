News
Home  » Cricket » Was Ashwin Really 'Humiliated'?

Was Ashwin Really 'Humiliated'?

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 20, 2024 16:21 IST
IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin, left, with Head Coach Gautam Gambhir.

Ravichandran Ashwin -- who spin legend E A S Prasanna hailed as the 'Greatest Spinner Of This Era' -- abruptly retired from international cricket after the Test at The Gabba in Brisbane on December 18, 2024.

On Thursday, December 19, Ravichandran, Ashwin's beloved 'Appa', said he was caught off guard by his son's sudden retirement, but hinted that there could be underlying reasons for it, including the great spinner feeling 'humiliated'.

 

What do You feel? Was Ashwin really 'humililated'?

Did any of these gentlemen below let Ashwin know that he was no longer part of Team India's plans going forward, no matter if he was only the second Indian to take more than 500 Test wickets?

Take this poll and let us know.

IMAGE: Ajit Agarkar, chairman of the selection committee? Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajit Agarkar/Instagram

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir, Head Coach, Team India? Photograph: Gautam Gambhir/Instagram

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma, Captain, Team India? Photograph: BCCI

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF CRICKET
SEE: Why Ashwin Is Retiring From Cricket
Ashwin, All The Numbers...
'Greatest Spinner Of This Era'
The Zakir Bhai I Knew
Ustad Zakir Hussain laid to rest in San Francisco
Navy Gets Ready For Republic Day
Indian Food 12th Among World Cuisines
India In Australia 2024-2025

'A GOAT Retires'
'Ashwin Was Absolutely Fearless'
