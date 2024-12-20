Was Ashwin Really 'Humiliated'?

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin, left, with Head Coach Gautam Gambhir.

Ravichandran Ashwin -- who spin legend E A S Prasanna hailed as the 'Greatest Spinner Of This Era' -- abruptly retired from international cricket after the Test at The Gabba in Brisbane on December 18, 2024.

On Thursday, December 19, Ravichandran, Ashwin's beloved 'Appa', said he was caught off guard by his son's sudden retirement, but hinted that there could be underlying reasons for it, including the great spinner feeling 'humiliated'.

What do You feel? Was Ashwin really 'humililated'?

Did any of these gentlemen below let Ashwin know that he was no longer part of Team India's plans going forward, no matter if he was only the second Indian to take more than 500 Test wickets?

IMAGE: Ajit Agarkar, chairman of the selection committee? Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajit Agarkar/Instagram

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir, Head Coach, Team India? Photograph: Gautam Gambhir/Instagram

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma, Captain, Team India? Photograph: BCCI

