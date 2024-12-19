News
Was Ashwin pushed out? His retirement signals shift

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 19, 2024 20:08 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: The circumstances surrounding Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement have sparked widespread speculation. Photograph: BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin's recent retirement marks the beginning of a significant generational shift in Indian cricket.

The team, long dominated by a core group of experienced players, is now poised for a major transformation. While the off-spinner's decision may have surprised many, it seems to signal a broader overhaul of the team.

As reported by Cricbuzz, the upcoming England tour in June-July 2025 could be pivotal in this transition.

 

Key players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja are expected to consider stepping away from the Test format to make way for a new generation of talent.

The circumstances surrounding Ashwin's retirement have sparked widespread speculation.

Cricbuzz reported that key stakeholders were aware of the impending announcement, while the Press Trust of India (PTI) suggested it caught the selection committee and top BCCI officials off guard.

The decision to overlook Ashwin for the Perth Test in favour of Washington Sundar is viewed as a clear indication of shifting priorities within the team. This, coupled with conflicting reports, has fueled debates over the nature of Ashwin's retirement.

Was it a voluntary decision, or was it subtly influenced by external factors?

Although no one may openly acknowledge it, there's a growing perception that Ashwin's retirement marks the first step in a larger team transition, akin to the wave of senior retirements in 2008. According to Cricbuzz, the England tour in 2025 could further solidify this transformation, with several senior players potentially stepping away.

“How much of this decision is planned, voluntary, or subtly influenced is difficult to determine, but the Indian team is expected to undergo a transformation soon—possibly by the start of their next Test series in England in the coming summer of 2025. It is unlikely that anyone would openly admit it was a nudge, but there is a perception that this announcement is just the first in a series expected to follow, much like in 2008,” Cricbuzz reported.

As India looks ahead, the upcoming England tour will be a critical test for the team as they embrace this transition and strive to establish a new identity on the global stage.

REDIFF CRICKET
India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

