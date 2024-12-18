News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Ashwin retires from international cricket

Ashwin retires from international cricket

Source: PTI
December 18, 2024 11:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ravichandran Ashwin finished his career with a whopping 537 Test wickets

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin finished his career with a whopping 537 Test wickets. Photograph: ICC/X

India's premier off-spinner R Ashwin on Wednesday surprised the cricketing world by announcing his retirement with immediate effect in the middle of the Test series against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Ashwin retires from the game as the second highest wicket-taker for India in Tests with 537 scalps in 106 games, leaving him only behind Anil Kumble (619 wickets). He will continue to play club cricket.

 

"I won't take too much of your time. Today will be the last day for me as an India cricketer," Ashwin said at the end of the drawn third Test in a joint press conference with captain Rohit Sharma during which he declined to take any questions and left after making the announcement.

The 38-year-old played the day-night Test in Adelaide and picked up one wicket.

"He was very, very sure of his decision. We should stand by what he wants," said Rohit after Ashwin left the stage.

He was seen sharing an emotional moment with star batter Virat Kohli in the dressing room hours before the announcement.

"A name synonymous with mastery, wizardry, brilliance, and innovation," said the BCCI in its tribute post on X.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Bumrah is India's BEST in Australia
Bumrah is India's BEST in Australia
'Ashwin is the best off-spinner in the world at the moment'
'Ashwin is the best off-spinner in the world at the moment'
PIX: Rain forces draw after India bowlers rock Aus
PIX: Rain forces draw after India bowlers rock Aus
Aus denied victory, set up high-stakes Boxing Day Test
Aus denied victory, set up high-stakes Boxing Day Test
Amfi stock: Largecap cutoff likely to touch Rs 1 trn
Amfi stock: Largecap cutoff likely to touch Rs 1 trn
PIX: Rain forces draw after India bowlers rock Aus
PIX: Rain forces draw after India bowlers rock Aus
Starlink device used by ultras in Manipur? Musk reacts
Starlink device used by ultras in Manipur? Musk reacts

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
Highs and lows of Ashwin's record-breaking 700 wickets
Highs and lows of Ashwin's record-breaking 700 wickets
Ashwin, Meet India's 100 Test Club
Ashwin, Meet India's 100 Test Club

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances