'Greatest Spinner Of This Era'

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin, who debuted in 2011, retires as India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests with 533 wickets in 106 matches. Photograph: BCCI

E A S Prasanna -- who many batters across the world in his time hail as the greatest off spinner of all time -- believes Ravichandran Ashwin may have been pushed towards international retirement by the Indian team management's indifferent attitude.



Ashwin announced his surprise decision to retire from international cricket immediately after the third Test between Australia and India ended in a draw in Brisbane on Wednesday.



Prasanna, who claimed 189 wickets in 49 Tests for India, feels Ashwin didn't receive enough opportunities to prove himself, particularly on overseas tours.



"I was surprised by his decision to retire. Maybe he got some indication from the team management that he is no longer in the scheme of things which might have forced him to take his decision," the 84-year-old spin genius told Rediff.com's Harish Kotian in a phone interview from Bengaluru.



Ashwin's final appearance for India came in the pink-ball Test against Australia in Adelaide. Despite performing reasonably well in seamer-friendly conditions, taking 1/53 in 18 overs and scoring 29 runs across two innings, he was dropped for the next match in Brisbane.



Ravindra Jadeja, who replaced Ashwin in the rain-hit third Test, went to score a vital 77 to help India avoid the follow-on.



Ashwin was reportedly ready to quit after the first Test in Perth but was persuaded to delay his retirement, revealed Captain Rohit Sharma.



'When I arrived in Perth, this was a chat we had, and I somehow convinced him to stay for that pink-ball Test match. Then after that, it just happened. He felt that "If I am not needed right now in the series, I am better off saying goodbye to the game",' said Rohit.



Ashwin, who debuted in 2011, retires as India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests with 533 wickets in 106 matches. While his record at home is phenomenal -- 383 wickets in 65 Tests at an average of 21 -- he struggled to replicate the same impact overseas, where he picked up 150 wickets in 40 Tests at an average of 30.



Prasanna believes Ashwin lacked sufficient backing during overseas tours, contributing to his decision to retire. "He didn't get to play matches whenever India traveled overseas, including in the current tour of Australia, and that might have played a role in his decision," he said.

The Tamil Nadu spinner is hailed as the greatest spinner of the current era by Prasanna, who also acknowledged Ashwin as the last of the classical spinners alongside Australia's Nathan Lyon.



"I would say he is the greatest spinner of this era. He had a great record, second highest wicket taker for India after Anil Kumble. He is the last of the classical spinners of this generation along with Nathan Lyon, who excelled in the Test format."



Recognised as a great thinker and one of the most intelligent bowlers in Test cricket, Ashwin has the potential to play a vital role in mentoring future spinners, Prasanna noted.



"With all his qualities, he would be better off imparting his knowledge to younger players in coaching and mentoring roles."