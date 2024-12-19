Ashwin, All The Numbers...

Appeared in 61 Tests won by India. Only Sachin Tendulkar (72) and Virat Kohli (62) have been part of a winning XI on more occasions for India.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin has eclipsed records galore to end his international career as one of India's greatest cricketers. Photograph: BCCI

Spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket in all formats after the third Test against Australia finished in a draw in Brisbane on Wednesday, December 18, 2024.

Ashwin's storied career saw him touch milestone after milestone as he kept reinventing himself.

Ashwin, who made his India debut in an ODI series against Sri Lanka in 2010, went on to represent India in his first Test series against the West Indies in 2011.

A look at his 14 year-long international career in numbers...

Career Statistics

Games Runs Highest Score Average 100s Wickets Best Average Economy Rate 5WI 10WM Tests 106 3,503 124 25.75 6 537 7-59 24.00 2.83 37 8 ODIs 116 707 65 16.44 0 156 4-25 33.20 4.93 0 0 T20Is 65 184 31* 26.28 0 72 4-8 23.22 6.90 0 0 First-class cricket 162 5,415 124 27.62 8 779 7-59 24.96 2.79 56 12 List A 176 1,346 79 17.71 0 236 4-25 31.20 4.64 0 0 T20s 324 1,200 50 14.81 0 310 4-8 26.64 7.06 0 0 Ranji Trophy 35 923 107* 29.77 2 146 6-64 25.52 2.53 10 3 Duleep Trophy 6 325 66* 40.62 0 20 6-67 36.90 3.28 1 0 Irani Trophy 2 81 73 40.50 0 8 5-106 35.62 2.80 1 0 County Championship 10 553 82 36.86 0 61 6-27 25.32 2.86 7 1 IPL 212 800 50 13.33 0 180 4-34 29.82 7.12 0 0

Career highlights that set Ashwin apart...

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates dismissing Zak Crawley to achieve 500 Test wickets on Day 2 of the third Test against England at the Niranjan Shah stadium in Rajkot, February 16, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Second highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket (behind Anil Kumble).

Second highest wicket-taker for India in all international cricket (behind Anil Kumble).

One of the three players with 3,000+ runs and 500+ wickets in Test cricket.

Fastest to 300 wickets in Test cricket (54 matches).

Joint-second most five-wicket hauls (37) in Tests behind Muttiah Muralitharan and with Shane Warne.

Joint-most 10 wicket match hauls in Tests for India (8) with Anil Kumble.

One of the only two Indian players to score 250 runs and take 25 wickets in a Test series. The other is Kapil Dev.

One of the only two Indian players to score 500+ runs and take 50+ wickets in Tests in a calendar year. The other is Kapil Dev.

Scored a hundred and took a 5-wicket innings haul in the same Test on four occasions. Only Ian Botham has more such instances (5).

Appeared in 61 Tests won by India. Only Sachin Tendulkar (72) and Virat Kohli (62) have been part of a winning XI on more occasions for India.

Joint-most (11) Player of the Series awards in Tests with Muttiah Muralitharan.