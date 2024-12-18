News
Home  » Cricket » Why Ashwin Is Retiring From Cricket

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 18, 2024 13:42 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin, the Indian bowler with the second most number of Test wickets, announced his decision to retire from international cricket moments after the Brisbane Test ended in a draw at The Gabba on Wednesday.

Ashwin came into the post-match press conference with Captain Rohit Sharma to announce his decision.

The anticipation around Ashwin's retirement started to build up when he was visibly emotional and was hugged by Virat Kohli.

Moments later, Rohit stood up and embraced Ashwin. The 38 year old was brief while announcing that Wednesday marked his last day as an international cricketer.

Here's what he said...

SEE: Ravichandran Ashwin brings down the curtain on international career. Video: BCCI/X
 

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

