IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin at the post match conference after play on Day 5 of the 3rd Test at The Gabba in Brisbane, December 18, 2024. Photograph: Sceengrab/X

India's spin spearhead Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket in all formats after the third Test against Australia finished in a draw in Brisbane on Wednesday.

The crafty off-spinner retires with 537 wickets from 106 Tests, which is the second highest by an Indian bowler behind Anil Kumble's 619.

Ashwin was not selected for the series-opener in Perth but returned to the side for the day-night second Test in Adelaide, where he took one wicket. That match would prove to be his final Test after he was left out of the side for Brisbane.

'This will be my last day as an Indian cricketer in all formats in the international level,' the 38 year old told reporters at the Gabba.

'I do feel there's a bit of punch left in me as a cricketer, but I would like to ... showcase that in club level cricket.

'I had a lot of fun. I must say, I created a lot of memories alongside Rohit (Sharma) and several of my other teammates," he added with the India captain by his side.

'I have lost some of them over the last few years (in the team). We are the last bunch of OGs left in the dressing room. I would be marking this as my date of having played at this level,' he said, referring to the likes of the currently out of favour Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Ashwin has also played 116 one-dayers and 65 Twenty20 Internationals, finishing with 765 wickets across formats.

A proven match-winner on India's turning tracks, Ashwin also became a decent Test all-rounder, hitting six hundreds in the format.

ASHWIN IN NUMBERS 537 Test wickets.

37 Five wicket hauls.

3,503 runs.

6 Test centuries.

11: Joint most Player of The Series Awards in Tests.

Dinesh Karthik tweeted after the surprise announcement.

'A GOAT retires. Well done on what's been an outstanding career . Proud to have played with you and definitely the greatest ever to have played from TAMILNADU. @ashwinravi99 Much love and enjoy some leisurely time with family and friends. #INDvAUS #ashwin #legend.'

Broadcaster Harsha Bhogle tweeted: 'Must admit to being a bit emotional today. #Ashwin.'

'One of the greatest to have played our game. I have enjoyed our interactions @ashwinravi99 and I can only wish you the very best in life. What you leave behind puts you among the best and there is a page in the Hall of Fame for you,' he added.

Harbhajan Singh tweeted: Congratulations @ashwinravi99 on a phenomenal cricket career. Your ambition as a Test cricketer was admirable. Well done for being the flag bearer of Indian spin for more than a decade. Be very proud of your achievements and hopefully see you more often now.'

Irfan Pathan wrote: 'An absolute match-winner, @ashwinravi99! Retiring as India's second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket is nothing short of monumental. Combine that with his invaluable batting contributions, and you get one of the game's solid all-rounders. Well done, Ash!'

W V Raman tweeted: 'Well done @ashwinravi99 ... Ending the great long spell with grace and poise. Enjoyed watching your journey and importantly, kudos to you for not stunting your free spirit. All the best in your future journeys. #legendcallsitaday.'