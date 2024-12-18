'He deserved a much better farewell'

One of India's superstars, Ravichandran Ashwin, announced his retirement from international cricket after the 3rd Test at The Gabba in Brisbane, on Wednesday.

There was an outpouring of love for the all-rounder who has gone on to rewrite many a record in Indian cricket.

With 765 international scalps in his bag, Ashwin is the second-highest wicket-taker from India after Anil Kumble.

From coach Gautam Gambhir, to some of his rivals and teammates, the off-spinner, was lauded for a commendable career.

GAUTAM GAMBHIR, INDIA HEAD COACH

'The privilege of seeing you grow from a young bowler to a legend of modern cricket is something that I wouldn’t trade for the world.'

RAVI SHASTRI, FORMER INDIA HEAD COACH

'Hey Ash, congratulations on a magnificent career, old boy. You were an invaluable asset during my tenure as coach and enriched the game immensely with your skill and craft. God bless. @ashwinravi99 @BCCI @ICC #Ashwin #AUSvsIND.'

SACHIN TENDULKAR, FORMER INDIAN CRICKETER

'From perfecting the carrom ball to contributing crucial runs, you always found a way to win. Your journey shows that true greatness lies in never being afraid to experiment and evolve. Your legacy will inspire one and all.'

ANIL KUMBLE, FORMER INDIA BOWLER AND COACH

'With over 700 international wickets and a keen cricketing mind, you are one of the finest to have graced the field. Congratulations on a stellar career, and here's to an even brighter future off the field.'

AJINKYA RAHANE, INDIAN CRICKETER

'Standing at slip was never a dull moment with you bowling, every ball felt like a chance waiting to happen. All the best for your next chapter!'

CHETESHWAR PUJARA

'Your dedication and contribution to Indian cricket, consistently over a long period of time, will be etched in history, as one of the best to have represented the country! Over the years, we have shared countless memories on and off the field; and your decision today suddenly brings a lump in the throat...'

YASHASVI JAISWAL, INDIAN TEAMMATE

'Ash Anna, your contributions to Indian cricket are unmatched, and I’m grateful to have shared the field with you. Thank you for everything. Enjoy your retirement!'

MITCHELL STARC, AUSTRALIA PACER

'His numbers speak for themselves. He's been an incredible bowler for India for a long time. He's always been a bit of a thorn in our side over in India, and played a part in the series here in Australia.'

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin retires as the second-highest wicket-taker in international cricket, only behind Anil Kumble. Photograph: BCCI

JAY SHAH, ICC CHAIRMAN

'One of @bcci’s greatest match-winners - a magician with the ball and an astute thinker of the game. An international career to be proud of @ashwinravi99, wishing you the best for the future.'

SURESH RAINA, FORMER INDIA CRICKETER

'Take a bow, Ashwin bro! Your magic with the ball, sharp cricketing mind, and unmatched passion for Test cricket will forever be etched in our hearts. Thank you for giving us countless moments of joy and pride. Wishing you all the best for your next chapter! #Ashwin #TestCricketLegend.'

MOHAMMED KAIF, FORMER INDIA CRICKETER

'Sharpest cricketing brain and very skilled bowler. For me R Ashwin is the greatest Indian off-spinner, true Test all-rounder and a modern day great. Somehow I feel he deserved a much better farewell.'

VIRENDER SEHWAG, FORMER INDIAN CRICKETER

'Congratulations @ashwinravi99 on a magnificent career. You were a genuine match winner and to finish as the second highest wicket taker for us in Test cricket is a monumental achievement.'

YUVRAJ SINGH, FORMER INDIA CRICKETER

'Well played Ash and congratulations on a legendary journey! From spinning webs around the best in the world to standing tall in tough situations, you've been a real asset to the team. Welcome to the other side!.'

IAN BISHOP, BROADCASTER AND FORMER WEST INDIES PACER

'Thank you Ravi Ashwin. Glad you came, and that you were a part of the international game for so long, with such excellence. You taught, you educated and you entertained.'

MICHAEL VAUGHAN, FORMER ENGLAND TEST CAPTAIN

'Thanks Ashwin ... Have loved watching you play for India.'