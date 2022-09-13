Virat Kohli hits 50M followers on Twitter

IMAGE: Virat Kohli kisses his ring after completing his 71st international ton in the Asia Cup match against Afghanistan. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Virat Kohli is breaking records on and off the field. The star batter recently became the most followed cricketer on Twitter with 50 million followers.

Kohli enjoys popularity in all the platforms of social media which includes 211 million followers on Instagram and has more than 49 million Facebook fans as well.

On the field, the 33-year-old has roared back to form and broke the century jinx with his 71st is good news for all cricket fans.

The Indian squad will be happy that Kohli's first T20I century came before the T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia later this year.