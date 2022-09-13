News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Virat Kohli hits 50M followers on Twitter

Virat Kohli hits 50M followers on Twitter

By Rediff Cricket
September 13, 2022 15:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli kisses his ring after completing his 71st international ton in the Asia Cup match against Afghanistan. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Virat Kohli is breaking records on and off the field. The star batter recently became the most followed cricketer on Twitter with 50 million followers.

 

Kohli enjoys popularity in all the platforms of social media which includes 211 million followers on Instagram and has more than 49 million Facebook fans as well.

On the field, the 33-year-old has roared back to form and broke the century jinx with his 71st is good news for all cricket fans.

The Indian squad will be happy that Kohli's first T20I century came before the T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia later this year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
'Very aggressive, very impressive, very Virat Kohli'
'Very aggressive, very impressive, very Virat Kohli'
How Anushka Wished Virat On 71st 100
How Anushka Wished Virat On 71st 100
Space you gave made me feel relaxed: Kohli tells Rohit
Space you gave made me feel relaxed: Kohli tells Rohit
Thousands queue to pay their respects to Queen
Thousands queue to pay their respects to Queen
Recipe: How To Make Rasam
Recipe: How To Make Rasam
Virat Kohli hits 50M followers on Twitter
Virat Kohli hits 50M followers on Twitter
A Teacher Remembers Cyrus Mistry
A Teacher Remembers Cyrus Mistry

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

It's raining records for Kohli!

It's raining records for Kohli!

Kohli reflects on tough times after smashing ton

Kohli reflects on tough times after smashing ton

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances