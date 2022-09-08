News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Very aggressive, very impressive, very Virat Kohli'

'Very aggressive, very impressive, very Virat Kohli'

By Rediff Cricket
September 08, 2022 22:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli celebrates on scoring his 1st 20I century, his 71st in international cricket, during the Asia Cup match in Dubai on Thursday

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates on scoring his 1st 20I century, his 71st in international cricket, during the Asia Cup match in Dubai on Thursday. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

India batter Virat Kohli scored his 71st international century against Afghanistan in their Asia Cup match on Thursday.

Kohli smashed the ton after a long wait of a 1021 days!  

And in no time wishes and greetings poured in for the legendary batter from the cricketing fraternity.

 

'Intezar khatam. 100 ViratKohli', tweeted former India pacer Irfan Pathan.

Former India player Mohammad Kaif tweeted: 'This Asia Cup will be remembered for Virat Kohli finally taking U-turn to peak form. Very aggressive, very impressive, very Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli will always be a champion cricketer. 100 #INDvsAFG.'

Kohli's mate and South Africa's batting legend AB de Villiers also congratulated the former India captain on ending the wait.

'@imVkohli dancing again! What a lovely sight. When I spoke to him yesterday I knew something was brewing. Well played my friend,' de Villiers tweeted.

Pakistan bowler Hassan Ali tweeted: The great is back @imVkohli.

Former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews tweeted: 'Take a bow @imVkohli. Form is temporary class is permanent! Fabulous knock. Keep shining.'

India's top cricket journalist and columnist Ayaz Memon also had words of praise for King Kohli. 

'Top story of the day. @kohli gets monkey off his back! Hits 71st international century after a wait of almost 3 years. A saga in itself! Wonderful to hear his candid views on the wait to get this hundred, but even more so, acknowledging wife #AnushkaSharma’s role in his resurrection,' Ayaz tweeted. 

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Asia Cup: 5 Reasons Why India Flopped
Asia Cup: 5 Reasons Why India Flopped
T20 World Cup: India play Australia, NZ in warm ups
T20 World Cup: India play Australia, NZ in warm ups
Former IPL bowler Lamichhane accused of raping minor
Former IPL bowler Lamichhane accused of raping minor
Modi unveils Central Vista Avenue, Netaji statue
Modi unveils Central Vista Avenue, Netaji statue
India imposes 20% export duty on non-Basmati rice
India imposes 20% export duty on non-Basmati rice
J'khand crisis: Eyes on Guv as he returns form Delhi
J'khand crisis: Eyes on Guv as he returns form Delhi
Queen Elizabeth's doctors 'concerned' for her health
Queen Elizabeth's doctors 'concerned' for her health

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

PIX: Zampa spins Australia to series win against NZ

PIX: Zampa spins Australia to series win against NZ

Afghan, Pakistan Fans Clash In Sharjah

Afghan, Pakistan Fans Clash In Sharjah

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances