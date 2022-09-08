IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates on scoring his 1st 20I century, his 71st in international cricket, during the Asia Cup match in Dubai on Thursday. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

India batter Virat Kohli scored his 71st international century against Afghanistan in their Asia Cup match on Thursday.

Kohli smashed the ton after a long wait of a 1021 days!

And in no time wishes and greetings poured in for the legendary batter from the cricketing fraternity.

'Intezar khatam. 100 ViratKohli', tweeted former India pacer Irfan Pathan.

Former India player Mohammad Kaif tweeted: 'This Asia Cup will be remembered for Virat Kohli finally taking U-turn to peak form. Very aggressive, very impressive, very Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli will always be a champion cricketer. 100 #INDvsAFG.'

Kohli's mate and South Africa's batting legend AB de Villiers also congratulated the former India captain on ending the wait.

'@imVkohli dancing again! What a lovely sight. When I spoke to him yesterday I knew something was brewing. Well played my friend,' de Villiers tweeted.

Pakistan bowler Hassan Ali tweeted: The great is back @imVkohli.

Former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews tweeted: 'Take a bow @imVkohli. Form is temporary class is permanent! Fabulous knock. Keep shining.'

India's top cricket journalist and columnist Ayaz Memon also had words of praise for King Kohli.

'Top story of the day. @kohli gets monkey off his back! Hits 71st international century after a wait of almost 3 years. A saga in itself! Wonderful to hear his candid views on the wait to get this hundred, but even more so, acknowledging wife #AnushkaSharma’s role in his resurrection,' Ayaz tweeted.