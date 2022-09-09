News
It's raining records for Kohli!

By Rediff Cricket
September 09, 2022 00:18 IST
Virat Kohli

India batting great Virat Kohli struck his first T20I hundred and his first in an international cricket in almost three years, during the match against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup on Thursday.

Kohli's 61-ball 122 was studded with 12 fours and 6 sixes. Incidentally, is it the highest score by an Indian in T20Is. He has overtaken Rohit Sharma, who had the previous highest individual score of 118 scored against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Kohli is now level with Ricky Ponting (71) in list of the players with most international hundreds, now only behind Sachin Tendulkar (100).

Kohli tallies 27 centuries in Test cricket, 43 in ODIs and 1 in T20Is.

Enroute the century, Kohli completed 3500 runs, becoming the second men's player to get to the landmark in T20Is after Rohit Sharma. He now has 3584 runs, at an average of 51.94. He has one century and 32 half-centuries in the format. His best score now is 122 not out.

He also completed 100 sixes in his T20I career, becoming the 10th men's player to the milestone.

Kohli breached another milestone, scoring 24,002 runs in 468 international matches in 522 innings across all formats. He is the seventh-highest run scorer in history of international cricket.

Top-five run scorers in cricket history are Sachin Tendulkar (34,357), Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakara (28,016), Australian great Ricky Ponting (27,483), Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene (25,957) and South African great Jacques Kallis (25,534).

 

 

 

 

 

Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
