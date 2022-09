Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

On Thursday, Virat Kohli smashed his 71st international hundred at the Asia Cup.

He dedicated his century to wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

In Anushka's post, Virat is seen celebrating his century. 'Forever with you through any and everything' Anu posted, accompanied by heart and infinity emojis.

In reply, Kohli dropped several red heart emojis. How chweet!