Kohli reflects on tough times after ending century drought

Kohli reflects on tough times after ending century drought

Source: PTI
September 08, 2022 23:50 IST
'What surprised me was my 60s became failures; quite shocking for me, batting pretty well and contributing but doesn't seem to be enough'

'People will have their opinions but they cannot feel what you are feeling'

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli completes his much-anticipated 71st international century. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Virat Kohli has set lofty standards for himself but after finally scoring his first hundred in 1020 days, the star India batter expressed surprise that the 60s he scored over the last couple of years were seen as his failures.

 

Kohli on Thursday smashed 122 not out off 61 balls to get his maiden T20 hundred and help India register a huge 101-run win over Afghanistan in the inconsequential Asia Cup match in Dubai.

"Today was the build of the last few games, I batted out of my skin to be honest and I surprised myself. What surprised me was my 60s became failures; quite shocking for me, batting pretty well and contributing but doesn't seem to be enough," said Kohli after the win.

The former India skipper recently took a month off from the game and that helped him immensely. He knew that were was nothing wrong in his game technically.

"I have had many suggestions, lot of advice has come my way; people were telling me I was doing this wrong, that wrong, I picked out all the videos from the best time I had; same initial movement, same approach towards the ball and it was just what was happening inside my head I wasn't able to explain it to anyone."

"At the end of the day you know as an individual where you stand, people will have their opinions but they cannot feel what you are feeling."

Kohli reached the elusive three-figure mark after almost three years, albeit in a format 'he least expected to'.

His 71st hundred also puts him alongside the great Ricky Ponting in the list of most centuries. Sachin Tendulkar is still way ahead with 100 international tons.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
