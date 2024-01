Photograph: Kind courtesy Umesh Yadav/Instagram

Umesh Yadav caught up with his former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Ranchi.



Umesh, who last played for India in the World Test Championship final against Australia in June last year, was delighted to catch up with Dhoni under whom he played a lot of his matches for India.

'ARRIVE AS A KING LIVE AS A LEGEND, BE REMEMBERED AS A GENTLEMAN,' he captioned his Instagram post with Dhoni.

Dhoni seems be getting ready for IPL 2024 as he looked in top shape in the gym when he met Umesh.