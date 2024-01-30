England 5-0 India? Monty Panesar sounds the alarm

IMAGE: England's players celebrate winning the first Test against India in Hyderabad on Sunday, January 28, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

In the aftermath of England's nail-biting victory over India in the first Test, former England spinner Monty Panesar has issued a stern warning for the host nation.

Panesar believes that if Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley maintain their stellar performances witnessed in Hyderabad, England could secure a historic whitewash in the ongoing five-match Test series.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Panesar emphasized the pivotal roles played by Pope and Hartley in England's triumph, with Pope's remarkable 196-run innings earning him the 'Player of the Match' title and Hartley's seven-wicket haul in the second innings sealing the dramatic win.

Panesar remarked, "If Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley continue to play like this, it will be a whitewash, 5-0 for England. It can happen if they keep up this level of performance."

He described England's victory as one of the most famous overseas wins and compared the jubilation to winning the World Cup, underlining the significance of the achievement.

The upcoming second Test at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag on February 2 promises to be a crucial battleground, with England eyeing their first Test series victory on Indian soil since 2012/13.

Having lost two Test series in India in recent years, England aims to build on the momentum gained from their Hyderabad triumph.

As the cricketing world anticipates a fierce clash, the pressure is on the hosts to regroup and counter England's surge.

Will India bounce back, or will England's dominance persist? The second Test holds the answers, and the stakes have never been higher.