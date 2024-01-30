News
Sarfaraz's First Reaction To India Call

Sarfaraz's First Reaction To India Call

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 30, 2024 09:38 IST
Sarfaraz Khan

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarfaraz Khan/Instagram

Sarfaraz Khan's long-cherished dream of donning the Indian cricket jersey is closer to becoming a reality.

The anticipation ended on Monday when he received his maiden call-up to the Indian team, stepping into the breach left by K L Rahul, who was ruled out of the second Test against England, commencing on February 2 at the Dr Y S Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA international cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Sarfaraz's inclusion is well deserved, backed by an exceptional performance in the unofficial Test match against England Lions at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Sarfaraz Khan

His dazzling 161 off 166 deliveries, adorned with 18 fours and 5 sixes, not only secured victory for India A by 16 runs, but also earned him the Player of the Match accolade.

Upon the announcement, Mumbai team-mate Suryakumar Yadav swiftly took to Instagram to extend his heartfelt congratulations to Sarfaraz.

Sharing a snapshot of the duo, SKY captioned it, 'Happiest here. Maiden India call up. Utsav ki taiyaarrii karo' (Prepare for the celebration).'

Sarfaraz reposted the message on his Instagram handle, enhancing the moment with the background music of Aashayein from the iconic Bollywood movie Iqbal, adding a touch of euphoria to his well deserved call.

REDIFF CRICKET
'Kohli spat at me, apologised after ABD confronted...'
Jadeja, Rahul ruled out of 2nd Test; Sarfaraz picked
WTC standings: India fall behind Bangladesh!
Shahid Kapoor: Here Comes The Hotstepper!
Bharat Gifts Chiranjeevi His Jersey
'We have taught the Chinese some lessons'
'Proud Marathas' wouldn't want Kunbi status: Rane
