K S Bharat had a memorable encounter with movie superstar Chiranjeevi in Hyderabad.

Bharat presented Chiranjeevi -- who was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan in the Republic Day honours list -- with his Test jersey.

Bharat, who featured in the playing XI for the first Test against England, took a moment to express his admiration for Chiranjeevi's significant contributions to the world of cinema.