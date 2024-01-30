Kuldeep Could Turn The Tide For India

IMAGE: Anil Kumble says Kuldeep Yadav's diverse skill set could be a valuable asset for the Indian team, particularly with his array of variations. Photograph: BCCI/X

Legendary India spinner Anil Kumble has offered strategic insights ahead of India's second Test against England, suggesting the inclusion of Kuldeep Yadav could provide valuable variations if the team opts for four spinners in their lineup.

With India looking to bounce back after a 28 run defeat in the series opener, Kumble shared his thoughts during an interview with JioCinema.

'I am not really sure whether you need a fourth spinner. But if India feels that they need only one fast bowler, then having Kuldeep will certainly help. He will have variations, but England will come and do the same things they did in Hyderabad. The wicket could be a turning one and we are expecting the pace to be quicker than this,' Kumble said.

The last time Kuldeep donned the whites for India was in 2022 against Bangladesh. He has 34 wickets in eight Test matches with an impressive average of 21.55.

While discussing England's successful spin-centric strategy in the first Test, where they fielded four spinners, including debutant Tom Hartley, Kumble highlighted the need for India to adapt.

England's spinners outperformed their Indian counterparts in Hyderabad, claiming 17 wickets compared to India's 14.

Kumble emphasised the importance of a positive and improved approach from Indian batters against England's spinners, citing deficiencies in footwork and positivity during the previous match.

'It was a good wicket if you applied yourself. India certainly needs to buckle up with their approach to playing against spin because I felt the approach of a couple of batters wasn't positive and even the footwork wasn't what you expected,' Kumble added.

Kumble urged the Indian team to enhance their application and mindset for the second Test at in Vizag, beginning Friday, February 2.