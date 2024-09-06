This Great Would Love To Bowl To Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli finds an admirer in Curtly Ambrose. Photograph: BCCI

He has bowled to Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, the Waugh twins among other great batters of his generation, but this West Indies bowling legend would love to bowl to the batters of the current generation.

Sir Curtly Elconn Lynwall Ambrose picked three of the 'Fab Four' as the present generation batters he would love to bowl to.

One of the most decorated and lethal pacers in cricket history, his 405 Test wickets in 98 matches boasts his bowling prowess. He brought the curtains down on his international career with 630 wickets at an average of 22.11.

He made batters of the late '80s and '90s sweat with his lethal bouncers and ability to make them smell leather made

When asked at a press conference, which of the modern batters he would love to make dance to his tunes, ANI quoted Ambrose as saying: 'Virat, Smith, Root.'

'I have been in cricket for so long. Most of the time, if you ask someone their favourite cricketer, they would name a batter. I have played some great matches with them, and I admire them. But as a former fast bowler, I will lean towards the bowlers. Wasim Akram is one of my favourite fast bowlers,' Ambrose, who will turn 61 on September 21, added.

Last month, in an interview to Sports Tak, Ambrose spoke highly of Kohli's talent.

'People like to compare different eras. I don't like to do those things but when I look at great batsmen, how I judge them... presently Virat Kohli, he is dominating today's cricket. My question to myself is, 'Would he have dominated during my era or before my era? I think he would.'

And because of that, that's why I give him great. Sachin Tendulkar the same thing. Guys like Ricky Ponting are great players. They can dominate in their era and for me, in any era, because they are good enough to do that. That is how I judge greatness'

Ambrose also had a piece of advice for the budding talent.

'I would like to advise them to work on their skill set and play more red ball cricket. It is easier to transform your red ball game and form into T20s. Most of the players doing well in T20s have played red ball cricket and understand batsmanship.

'I would like to advise them to play more red ball cricket and understand the skills, batsmanship, and construction of an innings.'