Jadeja Joins BJP. What Next?

Jadeja Joins BJP. What Next?

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 06, 2024 05:43 IST
Ravindra Jadeja with Narendra Modi

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja with Prime Minister Narendra D Modi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravindra Jadeja/Instagram
 

Ravindra Jadeja joined the Bharatiya Janata Party alongside his wife Rivaba Jadeja, a BJP MLA in Gujarat.

Rivaba broke the news on social media, sharing striking images of the power couple holding their BJP membership cards.

Ravindra Jadeja

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raviba Jadeja/Instagram

 

Rivaba Jadeja

Jadeja retired from T20 cricket after India's thrilling victory over South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final on June 29. He will still play red ball cricket and is likely to feature in the two Tests against Bangladesh this month.

Prime Minister Narendra D Modi launched the BJP's 2024 membership drive, Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024, by renewing his membership.

Rivaba Jadeja joined the BJP in 2019 and successfully contested the 2022 assembly election from the Jamnagar seat, where she defeated AAP's Karshanbhai Karmur.

REDIFF CRICKET
Wife in BJP, cricketer Jadeja's dad, sis join Congress
'We Give Our 100% Every Single Day'
Duleep Trophy: Whom are these fans supporting?
Mariyappan's Historic Hat-Trick!
Sarfaraz Overjoyed At Musheer's 100
Five tennis players suspended for match-fixing
When A Crocodile Goes To College...
Paris Olympics 2024

Amit Shah Meets Mr and Mrs Jadeja

