Jadeja Joins BJP. What Next?

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja with Prime Minister Narendra D Modi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravindra Jadeja/Instagram

Ravindra Jadeja joined the Bharatiya Janata Party alongside his wife Rivaba Jadeja, a BJP MLA in Gujarat.

Rivaba broke the news on social media, sharing striking images of the power couple holding their BJP membership cards.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raviba Jadeja/Instagram

Jadeja retired from T20 cricket after India's thrilling victory over South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final on June 29. He will still play red ball cricket and is likely to feature in the two Tests against Bangladesh this month.

Prime Minister Narendra D Modi launched the BJP's 2024 membership drive, Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024, by renewing his membership.

Rivaba Jadeja joined the BJP in 2019 and successfully contested the 2022 assembly election from the Jamnagar seat, where she defeated AAP's Karshanbhai Karmur.