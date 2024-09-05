'We Give Our 100% Every Single Day'

'Pressure will always be there because in international cricket, you can't take any series lightly.'

IMAGE: The Indian cricket team will play ten Tests within the next five months, beginning with a series against Bangladesh from September 19. Photograph: BCCI

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has said India will not take Bangladesh lightly in the coming two Test series.

Bangladesh, who recently blanked Pakistan 2-0 at Rawalpindi, will face Rohit Sharma's side in the first Test at Chennai from September 19 before moving to Kanpur.

India will play a total of 10 Tests within the next five months. Following the series against Bangladesh India will play three Tests against New Zealand at home in October-November before moving to Australia for the five Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

'Asian countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka perform well in Asian conditions because they are accustomed to the wickets,' Pant told Jio Cinema.

'As the Indian cricket team, we focus solely on our own standards and how we can improve. Regardless of the opposition, we strive to play with the same intensity and give our 100 percent every single day,' he said.

'Pressure will always be there because in international cricket, you can't take any series lightly. The margin between winning and losing is very small, and nowadays, the gap between international teams isn't much either,' Pant added.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant is returning to red ball cricket for the first time since his accident in December 2022. Photograph: BCCI

Pant said playing in the Duleep Trophy ahead of a long season of Test cricket will give the players quality match practice while young cricketers at the domestic level will benefit from the presence of international stars.

Pant, who is playing for Team B, said he was looking forward to getting back into domestic cricket as this is his first red ball game after his accident in December 2022.

The opening round Duleep matches got underway in Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy stadium and in Anantapur on Thursday, September 5, 2024.

'It is very important for us to play domestic cricket because as a cricketer, match practice is always very important,' he said.

'Especially coming back to domestic cricket, the youngsters also learn a lot of things from us -- they see you playing here even after playing international cricket. There is a lot to give back to domestic cricket.'

'It also gives us the opportunity to share all the learning and experiences from international cricket with our colleagues, especially with the young players and newcomers; it gives them a huge boost since we all have reached here from playing domestic cricket.'