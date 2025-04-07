'I'm in awe of Arshdeep; he is an exceptional bowler'

'He loves bowling at the death. He loves bowling with a new ball. He's hungry for the ball.'

IMAGE: Punjab Kings' fast bowler Arshdeep Singh celebrates a wicket during IPL 2025. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Kings pacer Lockie Ferguson has given a big thumbs up to the lifting of saliva ban in the IPL, saying it will bring the bowlers back into the game by helping them procure reverse swing -- a crucial factor in death overs.



As per the amended rules in the post-Covid era, the bowlers are allowed to use saliva to shine the ball, which can help it reverse even in benign conditions.



The New Zealander has so far taken three wickets in IPL 2025, with a best of 2/37 against Rajasthan Royals in Mullanpur.



"From a fast bowler's point of view, bowling at the death, any assistance we can get to get the ball moving legally and make an impact with it is always greatly appreciated," Ferguson told PTI.



"We have high-scoring games here, which is great... but I suppose if you can shut out overs at the death with the use of reverse swing, then that's helpful," he added.



Last month, the BCCI had lifted the ban on use of saliva on the ball in IPL 2025 after a majority of the captains agreed to its proposal.



The International Cricket Council (ICC) had banned the age-old practice of applying saliva to shine the ball as a precautionary measure during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, the world body made the ban permanent.



The IPL too included the ICC ban in its playing conditions in the aftermath of the pandemic but its guidelines are outside the purview of the sport's governing body.



The IPL 2025 has witnessed several close matches, and fewer runaway totals, partly due to the slight re-balancing of the scale between the bat and the ball.



"We have such dry wickets here in the IPL and sort of dry conditions... I think, it (use of saliva) brings the bowlers back into the game a little bit more, which is great. We want to see a contest between bat and ball. I think everyone wants that," he said.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings' pacer Lockie Ferguson bowls. Photograph: BCCI

Ferguson, who has not yet bowled in the death overs this season, hailed PBKS' death-bowling options.



"I don't think it's that I just haven't been given a chance at the death, that's IPL cricket. That adaptability is a huge part of being a modern-day T20 player... we have so many great death options in our team that (captain) Shreyas (Iyer) has to look at,” he said.

The Kiwi pacer all praise for his new-ball partner, Arshdeep Singh, calling him a lively character and a fast-bowling workhorse.



"I'm in awe of Arshdeep, really. He's an exceptional bowler... he absolutely loves fast bowling. He loves bowling at the death. He loves bowling with a new ball. He's hungry for the ball,” said Ferguson.



Ferguson acknowledged Arshdeep's growing leadership within the group, saying, "He's the first person to run up and provide some words of wisdom or comfort or support. I think he's a big leader in this group."



Ferguson is hopeful that his side has the potential to go all the way this year. PBKS are on four points with two wins and a loss.



"I wouldn't be here if we didn't think we could win the competition," he said.



"It's a long road, but I feel very privileged to be here with a good group... hopefully we can go the distance," he said.